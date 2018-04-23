 »   »   » Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Engaged; The Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring!

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Engaged

Also recently, the Shakti actress shared a picture in which she was seen flaunting her engagement ring! Posting the picture, Rubina wrote, "And I said yes." - (sic) Abhinav shared the same picture and wrote, "😘. Thankyou ! 💋💋💋" - (sic)

Rubina’s Bride’s Tribe

Previously, Rubina had shared a few pictures, in which she was seen enjoying with her bridesmaids - Keerti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla and Meghna Chitalia. Sharing a picture, Rubina wrote, "🤓Bride's Tribe @keertikelkar @surveenchawla @meghnachitalia." - (sic)

Rubina Dilaik’s Bridesmaids

Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, "Classic definition ‘Bridesmaids are your girlfriends who dress up and match up on your Wedding Day!' My Girls redefined the meaning @surveenchawla @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia ! My Bridesmaids are working their a** out in breathing Life to my Dream! Thank you thank you thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for all the Love 💖 and efforts that you girls are Pouring in for my Big Day😊😊😘😘😘 i Love You 😍." - (sic)

Meghna Chitalia

Meghna Chitalia also shared a few pictures and wrote, "#girlgang #shimla #weddingprep #funtimes #friends @keertikelkar @surveenchawla @rubinadilaik." - (sic)

Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding

Rubina and Abhinav's pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown), and the wedding will take place in Shimla as most of their relatives are settled there.

The Couple Will Not Going Have An Elaborate Ritual

Regarding the wedding, Rubina had told TOI, "We are not going in for an elaborate ritual, as for us, what matters most is the saat phere. We both wanted it to be an outdoor affair."

Abhinav Wishes To Exchange Vows Amidst The Mountains!

She further added, "Abhinav, being an adventure junkie, wished to exchange vows amidst the mountains, in the lap of nature. I, too, wanted a day wedding with lots of natural light and greenery around."