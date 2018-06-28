 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple

The couple shared pictures from the wedding reception. They look perfect together. Sharing the picture, Rubina wrote, "#foreveryoung 💝 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)

#ForeverYoung

Rubina looked gorgeous in bronze sheer gown, while Abhinav looked dapper in a white tuxedo. The actor too, shared the same picture and wrote, "For today evening! #foreveryoung pic @knottingbells."

Rubinav’s Mumbai Wedding Reception

The venue is decorated with colourful lights. Among guests, Sumeet Vyas, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka cast - Aditi Dev Sharma & her husband Sarwar Ahuja and Drashti Dhami & her husband Neeraj Khemka have arrived.

Rubina & Abhinav Are Back In Mumbai

Rubina and Abhinav are back in Mumbai. The couple was welcomed in their new house with traditional 'greh pravesh' ritual that was performed by their friend Gautam Hegde's mother. The actress reveals that it was one of the best surprises that she got till now!

Rubinav’s Honeymoon

When Rubina was asked about their honeymoon, she told Spotboye, "There's no honeymoon as of now, we both have too much work to finish before we can think of going on a holiday. But it's definitely on the agenda, and we will plan one at a later date."