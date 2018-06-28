 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)

Related Articles
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Stunning At Their Wedding Reception In Ludhiana (PICS)
- Why Didn’t Surveen Chawla Attend Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding?
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair And These Pictures Are The Proof!
- Rubina-Abhinav’s Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Ring Ceremony: The Couple & Their Friends Dance All Night!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Wedding Festivities Begin: Rubina Glows In Pink During Mehendi Event
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding: Who Is Rubina’s Maid Of Honour?
- Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding Card Has A Nature Theme; Is It Inspired From Virat-Anushka’s Invite?
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details
- Rubina On Her Wedding: Her Family Was In Talks With Abhinav’s Family & She Had No Clue About It!
Television industry's adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla at a palace, on June 21, 2018. The newly-weds had hosted a small reception party in Shimla for their close friends and family members. Another reception was held in Ludhiana, which is Abhinav's hometown. The couple had also shared beautiful pictures from their wedding and reception parties. Now, the couple is back in Mumbai and have resumed their works. They were also welcomed by their respective shows' team.
Today (June 28), the couple is hosting another party in Mumbai for their industry friends. The couple has arrived and the guests have started arriving at the venue.
Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple
The couple shared pictures from the wedding reception. They look perfect together. Sharing the picture, Rubina wrote, "#foreveryoung 💝 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)
#ForeverYoung
Rubina looked gorgeous in bronze sheer gown, while Abhinav looked dapper in a white tuxedo. The actor too, shared the same picture and wrote, "For today evening! #foreveryoung pic @knottingbells."
Rubinav’s Mumbai Wedding Reception
The venue is decorated with colourful lights. Among guests, Sumeet Vyas, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka cast - Aditi Dev Sharma & her husband Sarwar Ahuja and Drashti Dhami & her husband Neeraj Khemka have arrived.
Rubina & Abhinav Are Back In Mumbai
Rubina and Abhinav are back in Mumbai. The couple was welcomed in their new house with traditional 'greh pravesh' ritual that was performed by their friend Gautam Hegde's mother. The actress reveals that it was one of the best surprises that she got till now!
Rubinav’s Honeymoon
When Rubina was asked about their honeymoon, she told Spotboye, "There's no honeymoon as of now, we both have too much work to finish before we can think of going on a holiday. But it's definitely on the agenda, and we will plan one at a later date."
(Images Source: Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.