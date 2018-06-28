English
 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Television industry's adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla at a palace, on June 21, 2018. The newly-weds had hosted a small reception party in Shimla for their close friends and family members. Another reception was held in Ludhiana, which is Abhinav's hometown. The couple had also shared beautiful pictures from their wedding and reception parties. Now, the couple is back in Mumbai and have resumed their works. They were also welcomed by their respective shows' team.

    Today (June 28), the couple is hosting another party in Mumbai for their industry friends. The couple has arrived and the guests have started arriving at the venue.

    Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple

    The couple shared pictures from the wedding reception. They look perfect together. Sharing the picture, Rubina wrote, "#foreveryoung 💝 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)

    #ForeverYoung

    Rubina looked gorgeous in bronze sheer gown, while Abhinav looked dapper in a white tuxedo. The actor too, shared the same picture and wrote, "For today evening! #foreveryoung pic @knottingbells."

    Rubinav’s Mumbai Wedding Reception

    The venue is decorated with colourful lights. Among guests, Sumeet Vyas, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka cast - Aditi Dev Sharma & her husband Sarwar Ahuja and Drashti Dhami & her husband Neeraj Khemka have arrived.

    Rubina & Abhinav Are Back In Mumbai

    Rubina and Abhinav are back in Mumbai. The couple was welcomed in their new house with traditional 'greh pravesh' ritual that was performed by their friend Gautam Hegde's mother. The actress reveals that it was one of the best surprises that she got till now!

    Rubinav’s Honeymoon

    When Rubina was asked about their honeymoon, she told Spotboye, "There's no honeymoon as of now, we both have too much work to finish before we can think of going on a holiday. But it's definitely on the agenda, and we will plan one at a later date."

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!

    Read more about: rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue