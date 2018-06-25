 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Stunning At Their Wedding Reception In Ludhiana (PICS)

Rubina & Abhinav’s Reception At Ludhiana

Rubina looked gorgeous in a silver shimmery dress with a sheer back. She was seen with minimal jewellery and sindoor on her forehead. Her husband, Abhinav looked handsome in full sleeved long kurta and pyjamas with a red jacket.

Rubina & Abhinav Look Stunning

The actress shared a picture from their Ludhiana reception and wrote, "Standing in the light of your Halô...... 📸@knottingbells." - (sic). The couple will be hosting another lavish reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai at Kishor Kumar bungalow at 8 pm on June 28, 2018.

Abhinav On Getting Married To Rubina

In an interview to Tellychakkar, Abhinav said, "I couldn't have been happier! Everything went off very well and we are so blessed to have got so much love and wishes from all those who are close to us. Rubina and I have been together since so long and she understands me completely. I am blessed to have her as my wife and I can't wait to start this journey with her." (Image Source: Knotting Bells Instagram)

‘Dilaiks Totally Impressed Us’

About the wedding functions, the actor said, "The Dilaiks totally impressed us with the welcome we received at their house. The engagement ceremony that took place on Wednesday was so much fun." (Pic: Rubina & Abhinav's wedding)

Rubina Gave Him The Best Gift Ever

"All our friends including Tina, Hussain, Sharad, Maggie, Keerti, Rahul, Faisal, Gazala, Surveen, Akshay and Neha performed a musical for us. Then, I got the best gift ever from Rubina - it was a song that she wrote herself and had visuals of our journey together till now. I could not have asked for anything more." (Pic: Rubina & Abhinav's wedding)

Honeymoon Can Wait!

The couple has taken only a few days off. They have to get back to their shoots (Rubina on Shakti & Abhinav on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka) and add that honeymoon will happen later! (Pic: Rubina & Abhinav's wedding)