 »   »   »  Let The Adventure Begin! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE

Related Articles
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Wedding Festivities Begin: Rubina Glows In Pink During Mehendi Event
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding: Who Is Rubina’s Maid Of Honour?
- Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding Card Has A Nature Theme; Is It Inspired From Virat-Anushka’s Invite?
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details
- Rubina On Her Wedding: Her Family Was In Talks With Abhinav’s Family & She Had No Clue About It!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Engaged; The Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring!
- Shakti Actress Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding Date Confirmed; Read Details
- Another BIG Wedding! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla All Set To Tie The Knot This June!
- Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Dances Her Heart Out At Rashmi Sharma’s Bash; Gia, Helly & Others Spotted
- NEW PICS: Surveen Chawla’s Secret Marriage! Rubina Dilaik & Keerti Kelkar Turn Surveen’s Bridesmaids
- Here’s What Rubina Dilaik Has To Say About Her BF Abhinav Shukla's Intimate Scenes In Aksar 2…
- Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Devoleena & Other TV Celebs Welcomed Lord Ganesha…
Television's adorable couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot today (June 21, 2018). The wedding will be held in Shimla. The stage is all set and the pre-wedding rituals have already begun.
On Tuesday (June 19) night, mehendi ceremony was held and yesterday haldi and ring ceremonies were held. Since it is a close-knit affair, not much pictures were leaked. We still managed to find a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.
Rubina-Abhinav Ring Ceremony Venue
Rahuol Lohani shared a video of the ring ceremony video and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi #ringceremonydecor." - (sic). The venue of ring ceremony was decorated with colourful lights and curtains.
‘Let The Adventure Being’
Also, there was a (sign) board which had ‘Let the adventure being' and ‘A' & ‘R' letters written on it. On the whole, we must say that it was a grand setting.
Rubina & Abhinav Look So Much In Love!
Rahuol Lohani also shared the lovely couple's picture from the ring ceremony and wrote, "God bless our besties and my pahadan @rubinadilaik and my sher @ashukla09 #abhirubikishaadi #ringceremony." - (sic)
Tina & Hussain
Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, who are invited to the wedding, were spotted leaving to the venue. A few hours ago, Tina shared a picture snapped with her husband Hussain and wrote, "Airport diaries @huseinkk #rubiabhikishaadi." - (sic)
Srishty & Karan
Srishty Rode and Karan V Grover were seen having a gala time in Shimla while shopping. Srishty had shared a few videos on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, she was seen wearing ared and golden dress and dancing.
Rubina Flaunts Her Mehendi
Rubina looks resplendent dressed in a floral-printed sarong style skirt and pink top at her mehendi ceremony, which was held on Tuesday (June 19). She was seen flaunting her mehendi with her mother beside her.
(Images Source: Instagram)
#abhirubikishaadi #ringceremonydecor
A post shared by RahuolLohani (@rahuollohani) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:42am PDT
Stay locked to this space for more pictures and updates from Rubina and Abhinav's wedding.
Gold Awards 2018: A Night To Remember! Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul, Kamya & Others Pose With Awards
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.