English
 Let The Adventure Begin! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE

Let The Adventure Begin! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE

Posted By:
    Television's adorable couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot today (June 21, 2018). The wedding will be held in Shimla. The stage is all set and the pre-wedding rituals have already begun.

    On Tuesday (June 19) night, mehendi ceremony was held and yesterday haldi and ring ceremonies were held. Since it is a close-knit affair, not much pictures were leaked. We still managed to find a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

    Rubina-Abhinav Ring Ceremony Venue

    Rahuol Lohani shared a video of the ring ceremony video and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi #ringceremonydecor." - (sic). The venue of ring ceremony was decorated with colourful lights and curtains.

    ‘Let The Adventure Being’

    Also, there was a (sign) board which had ‘Let the adventure being' and ‘A' & ‘R' letters written on it. On the whole, we must say that it was a grand setting.

    Rubina & Abhinav Look So Much In Love!

    Rahuol Lohani also shared the lovely couple's picture from the ring ceremony and wrote, "God bless our besties and my pahadan @rubinadilaik and my sher @ashukla09 #abhirubikishaadi #ringceremony." - (sic)

    Tina & Hussain

    Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, who are invited to the wedding, were spotted leaving to the venue. A few hours ago, Tina shared a picture snapped with her husband Hussain and wrote, "Airport diaries @huseinkk #rubiabhikishaadi." - (sic)

    Srishty & Karan

    Srishty Rode and Karan V Grover were seen having a gala time in Shimla while shopping. Srishty had shared a few videos on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, she was seen wearing ared and golden dress and dancing.

    Rubina Flaunts Her Mehendi

    Rubina looks resplendent dressed in a floral-printed sarong style skirt and pink top at her mehendi ceremony, which was held on Tuesday (June 19). She was seen flaunting her mehendi with her mother beside her.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Stay locked to this space for more pictures and updates from Rubina and Abhinav's wedding.

