 »   »   »  Let The Adventure Begin! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE

Rubina-Abhinav Ring Ceremony Venue

Rahuol Lohani shared a video of the ring ceremony video and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi #ringceremonydecor." - (sic). The venue of ring ceremony was decorated with colourful lights and curtains.

‘Let The Adventure Being’

Also, there was a (sign) board which had ‘Let the adventure being' and ‘A' & ‘R' letters written on it. On the whole, we must say that it was a grand setting.

Rubina & Abhinav Look So Much In Love!

Rahuol Lohani also shared the lovely couple's picture from the ring ceremony and wrote, "God bless our besties and my pahadan @rubinadilaik and my sher @ashukla09 #abhirubikishaadi #ringceremony." - (sic)

Tina & Hussain

Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, who are invited to the wedding, were spotted leaving to the venue. A few hours ago, Tina shared a picture snapped with her husband Hussain and wrote, "Airport diaries @huseinkk #rubiabhikishaadi." - (sic)

Srishty & Karan

Srishty Rode and Karan V Grover were seen having a gala time in Shimla while shopping. Srishty had shared a few videos on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, she was seen wearing ared and golden dress and dancing.

Rubina Flaunts Her Mehendi

Rubina looks resplendent dressed in a floral-printed sarong style skirt and pink top at her mehendi ceremony, which was held on Tuesday (June 19). She was seen flaunting her mehendi with her mother beside her.