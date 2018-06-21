 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Ring Ceremony: The Couple & Their Friends Dance All Night!

Rubinav & Their Friends Dance All Night!

At the ring ceremony, the bride and the groom were seen dancing their heart out. Rubinav's friends joined the couple too! The couple's friends were also seen giving special performances, while the bride and the groom were seen enjoying it!

Rubinav’s Friends’ Special Performances

The couples danced to ‘Sau baar shukriya', while the guys danced to ‘Khalibali'. The most adorable dance performance was from Sharad and Kreeti, who performed to the song, ‘Gazab ka hai din'.'

Rubinav’s Friends Enjoy The Wedding Festivities

Karan V Grover, Srishty Rode and Poppy Jabbal shared their picture on their Instagram stories. In the picture all the three along with the other guests were seen posing together.

Made For Each Other!

Knotting bells shared an adorable monochrome picture of the couple and wrote, "Their moment of happiness before the chaos begins. Showcasing the first look from @rubinadilaik & @ashukla09 wedding . Cannot even begin to express how magical this feeling is of covering the wedding of these 2 beautiful souls. #rubinadilaik #knottingbells #knottingbellstravels #abhinavshukla #celebritywedding #traveldiaries #instalove #takemeaway #blessed #rubyabhikishaadi." - (sic)

Keerti & Sharad

Keerti Kelkar shared a picture snapped with her husband Sharad, and wrote, "#rubyabhikishaadi #fun #superfun #humtum." - (sic)

Tina & Hussain

Tina Kuwajerwala shared a few pictures snapped with her husband Hussain and wrote, "Shimla Shenanigans #mastimood #rubiabhikishaadi @huseinkk." - (sic)

Rubina & Abhinav’s Reception

According to reports, there will be two receptions - one in Ludhiana by Abhinav's family, which again is a close-knit affair and other in Mumbai on June 28, 2018, at Kishor Kumar bungalow at 8 pm, which will be attended by the couple's industry friends.

It’s A Private Affair

Regarding sharing pictures of their wedding, Rubina had told HT, "Our wedding, especially the rituals we're doing with friends and family, that's absolutely a personal and a private affair and we love to keep it that way. We are not looking at publicising or putting them on social media and make it a public affair."