Rubina-Abhinav’s Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)

    Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Rubina looks Classy bride in White Floral lehenga | FilmiBeat

    Television's adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who got engaged a couple of months ago, are getting married today (June 21, 2018). The wedding is happening at Shimla's Woodville palace. It's a private affair with just family members, relatives and close friends in attendance. Sristhy Rode, Karan V Grover, Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Ghazala Shaikh, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala are a few of Rubina and Abhinav's close friends who are attending the wedding. The pre-wedding ceremonies - mehendi, haldi and ring ceremonies were held on June 19 and 20.

    The baraat has arrived and the bride, Rubina was seen dancing while she headed towards the mantap. Take a look at the pictures.

    Rubina Looks No Less Than A Princess

    The bride, Rubina, arrived under a phoolon ki chaadar at the wedding. She looked stunning in a pastel colour lehenga and heavy jewellery. Like a Punjabi bride, the actress also had her Kaleerein.

    The Groom

    The groom looked dapper in turquoise sherwani with a white colour pagadi. Akanksha Thakral shared a picture snapped with the groom and captioned it, ‘One with the groom @anshukla09'. - (sic)

    Rubina & Abhinav Wedding

    The cutest moment was during the jaimala. Rubina easily made Abhinav wear the varmala. But Rubina's friends gave a little tough time for Abhinav, as they lifted Rubina up while Abhinav was trying to put the varmala around her neck. Well, it was fun watching them! (Watch video at the end of the slider)

    Saat Phere

    The bride and groom were seen performing the wedding rituals. They sat down for the saat pheras. Rubina was seen holding Abhinav's hand, who was doing the ritual.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony: The Couple & Their Friends Dance All Night!

    Read more about: rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
