 »   »   »  Rubina-Abhinav’s Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Royal Princess! (Inside PICS)

Rubina Looks No Less Than A Royal Princess

The bride, Rubina arrived under a phoolon ki chaadar at the wedding. She looked stunning in a pastel colour lehenga and heavy jewellery. Like a Punjabi bride, the actress also had her Kaleerein.

The Groom

The groom looked dapper in turquoise sherwani with a white colour pagadi. Akanksha Thakral shared a picture snapped with the bride and captioned it, ‘One with the groom @anshukla09'. - (sic)

Rubina & Abhinav Wedding

The cutest moment was during jaimala. Rubina easily made Abhinav wear the varmala. But Rubina's friends gave a little tough time for Abhinav, as they lifted Rubina up while Abhinav was putting the varmala around her neck. Well, it was fun watching them! (Watch video at the end of the slider)

Saat Phere

The bride and groom were seen performing the wedding rituals. They sat down for the saat pheras. Rubina was seen holding Abhinav's hand, who was doing the ritual.