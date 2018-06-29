English
 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Seal It With A Romantic KISS At Their Reception; Fans Find It Cute!

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Seal It With A Romantic KISS At Their Reception; Fans Find It Cute!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla KISS each other at Mumbai RECEPTION; Watch Video। FilmiBeat

    Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who got hitched on June 21, 2018 in Shimla, are back in Mumbai. After hosting receptions at Shimla and Ludhiana for their close friends and family members, the couple had hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, yesterday (June 28). At the reception, Rubina looked stunning in a beige shimmery gown, while Abhinav looked dapper in a white tuxedo. The decorations of the party looked classy. The couple entered hand in hand for their reception party.

    Rubinav's close friends, Sristhy Rode, Karan V Grover, Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, who also attended their Shimla wedding; their co-actors, Kamya Punjabi, Vivian Dsena, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora, Aditi Dev Sharma and other television actors graced their reception at Mumbai.

    Rubinav’s Special Vows

    At the reception, the couple exchanged ‘special' vows and were seen cutting the cake. The pictures and videos from their wedding reception are all over the social media.

    Rubina & Abhinav Share A Kiss

    In one of the videos, Rubina and Abhinav were seen kissing each other and the crowd in attendance prompted them to kiss once more. The video has gone viral on social media. Rubinav's fans found the couple to be cute and romantic!

    Rubinav Kiss: Fans’ Comments

    Nabilapatel6193: So sweet 😘😘😘. Romantic couple. - (sic)
    Rubinadilaikturkey: Pure love Rubinav 💏 @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik. #rubinav #rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla. - (sic)
    Priyanka_nandan863: Cute😘😍😍 - (sic)

    Fans Find The Couple Cute!

    Poojabanjara9142: So cuteeeeeee. - (sic)
    Fans_of_indian_artists: Wow.....very romantic......@ashukla09 and @rubinadilaik.
    Fateha2002: Awwh. - (sic)
    @DilaikSquad: Haye 👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👨Love you #Rubinav #RubinavKiShaadi #RubinavWeddingReception #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla @RubiDilaik @ashukla09. - (sic)

    Abhinav Dance His Heart Out!

    The newly-weds Rubina and Abhinav, along with the guests had a blast at the reception. In one of the videos, Abhinav was seen dancing his heart out, while his friends joined and cheered them!

    The King & The Queen

    Rubina shared a picture from their reception party and wrote, "My King @ashukla09 said , I am his Queen Now❣️..... but @karleofashion you still made me feel like a Princess in this magnífico 💝 outfit....... thank you 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)

    Thank you @srishtyrode24 😭😭 Awwww their kiss 😍😍😍 oh my god I am dead 😀😀 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 #rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #Rubinavkishaadi #rubinavwedding

    A post shared by Kanista (@rubina_my_life) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

    Ghulam Actress Ridheema Tiwari & Jaskaran Singh Gandhi Get Hitched (PICS)

    Read more about: rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue