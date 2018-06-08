English
 Rubina & Abhinav's Wedding Card Has A Nature Theme; Is It Inspired From Virat-Anushka's Invite?

Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding Card Has A Nature Theme; Is It Inspired From Virat-Anushka’s Invite?

    Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shulka are all set to get married on June 21, 2018. Recently, Rubina was seen flaunting her engagement ring.

    Going by Rubina's latest Instagram pictures, it looks like the preparations are on full swing. The soon-to-be bride was recently seen pampering herself at the spa!

    Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding Card

    The wedding card of the couple has been revealed! Despite a hectic schedule, it seems the actress has taken it upon herself to look into the minute details of the big day. According to TOI report, the actress has customised the wedding invitation, which is biodegradable and comes along with a sapling. (Image source: TOI)

    Wedding Card Comes Along With A Sapling

    Rubina and Abhinav's wedding card is simple yet elegant. The card has letters ‘A' and ‘R' written on it in golden colour with floral designs in the background of the white card.

    Wedding Card Is Rubina’s Idea

    Abhinav was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's Ruby's (as he fondly calls her) idea. She came up with the invite, which resonates with us and is symbolic of our love."

    Rubina & Abhinav Go The Virushka Way!

    He further added, "The plant we have chosen isn't demanding. It requires a spoonful of water a week." It has to be recalled that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding card too, had a nature theme.

    Gifting A Life To Their Friends To Mark The Beginning Of Their New Journey

    Abhinav further said, "True love nurtures and nourishes the soul. With this thought, we wanted to gift ‘a life' to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through thick and thin."

    Rubina & Abhinav Love Nature

    "The love is not only for people, we both love nature as well and hence, this invite is organic and totally biodegradable. The cards are made of medium-density fibreboard wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature friendly."

    The Couple’s Wedding Details

    Rubina and Abhinav's wedding will be held in Shimla and the pre-wedding functions will be held in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown). The reception will be held in Mumbai on June 28, 2018.

    Kapil Sharma Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Absence On Twitter Post His Abusive Rant!

