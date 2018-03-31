 »   »   » Shakti Actress Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding Date Confirmed; Read Details

Rubina & Abhinav To Get Married In Shimla!

Regarding the venue, Rubina told TOI, "We have chosen Shimla for various reasons. To begin with, most of our relatives are settled there. However, the pre-wedding functions will take place in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown)."

Wedding Amidst The Mountains!

"We are not going in for an elaborate ritual, as for us, what matters most is the saat phere. We both wanted it to be an outdoor affair. Abhinav, being an adventure junkie, wished to exchange vows amidst the mountains, in the lap of nature. I, too, wanted a day wedding with lots of natural light and greenery around."

Is Rubina Having Pre-wedding Jitters?

"I am not someone who will have jitters. The idea is to grow old together and know each other better, gradually. I am looking forward to exploring new things with him by my side."

Rubina Says

"I believe that one shouldn't know everything about his/her partner at one go. Slow discovery of each other lends newness to the relationship and keeps the spark alive."

No Break More Than 10 Days!

The actress, who plays the role of Saumya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, says that she might not get a break more than 10 days. She adds that she has to balance her professional and personal life, and can't let her work suffer.

What About Their Honeymoon?

When asked about their honeymoon plan, the actress told TOI, "Well, that can happen later. I don't mind waiting for it, as anticipation adds to the excitement."