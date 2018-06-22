 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair And These Pictures Are The Proof!

Meet The Bride Squad

Keerti Kelkar shared the picture of Rubina's bride squad and wrote, "#rubyabhikishaadi #bride #bridesquad." The wedding was attended by Rubinav's close friends - Keerty Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Gazala Shaikh, Tina Kuwajerwala and others.

Rubinav Had A Fairytale Wedding

Keerti Kelkar shared a cute picture of the couple and congratulated them, "Fairy tale wedding god bless thank you @knottingbells for the beautiful coverage #rubyabhikishaadi #frickincg."

Abhinav & Rubina

Wedding Sutra shared an adorable picture and wrote, "TV Actors @rubinadilaik and @ashukla09's wedding will give you major #goals! Swipe left to check out exclusive updates from the wedding captured by WeddingSuta Favorite @knottingbells."

Rahuol Lohani

Rahuol Lohani, who shared the first look of the bride and groom from their ring ceremony shared a picture snapped with the couple and Srishty Rode, and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi @srishtyrode24 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

Rubinav's Reception Picture

Akansha Thakral shared a few pictures from Abhinav and Rubin's reception and wrote, "Presenting Mr and Mrs Shukla for you... 😘😘🤪 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

Tina

Tina shared a pictures snapped with Abhinav and Rubina from their reception and wrote, "Happy Married Life Ruby Abhi. God Bless 😘😘😘 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

Meghna Chitalia

Meghna shared the reception picture and wrote, "With the Husband and the Wife! @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik @rahuollohani #love #happiness #together #happilymarried #couple #veerediwedding."

The Couple To Host A Lavish Reception In Mumbai

Apparently, the couple is hosting a lavish reception for their industry friends in Mumbai at Kishor Kumar bungalow at 8 pm on June 28, 2018.