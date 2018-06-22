 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair And These Pictures Are The Proof!

Related Articles
- Rubina-Abhinav’s Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Ring Ceremony: The Couple & Their Friends Dance All Night!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Ring Ceremony Picture Screams LOVE
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Wedding Festivities Begin: Rubina Glows In Pink During Mehendi Event
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding: Who Is Rubina’s Maid Of Honour?
- Rubina & Abhinav’s Wedding Card Has A Nature Theme; Is It Inspired From Virat-Anushka’s Invite?
- Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Abhinav Shukla To Join Shakti & Drashti, Read More Details
- Rubina On Her Wedding: Her Family Was In Talks With Abhinav’s Family & She Had No Clue About It!
- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Engaged; The Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring!
- Shakti Actress Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding Date Confirmed; Read Details
- Another BIG Wedding! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla All Set To Tie The Knot This June!
- Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Dances Her Heart Out At Rashmi Sharma’s Bash; Gia, Helly & Others Spotted
Rubina and Abhinav's tied the knot in Shimla's Woodville palace on June 21, 2018, in a close-knit ceremony. At the wedding Rubina wore a pastel coloured lehnega and looked no less than a princess, while Abhinav wore a turquoise sherwani. The couple got married in a traditional way by taking pheras around sacred fire while their close friends and family members cheered them. The wedding was followed by a grand reception. A few of Abhinav and Rubina's friends shared adorable pictures on social media.
Looking at these Rubinav's wedding and reception pictures, we must say that the couple's wedding was indeed a dreamy affair.
Meet The Bride Squad
Keerti Kelkar shared the picture of Rubina's bride squad and wrote, "#rubyabhikishaadi #bride #bridesquad." The wedding was attended by Rubinav's close friends - Keerty Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Gazala Shaikh, Tina Kuwajerwala and others.
Rubinav Had A Fairytale Wedding
Keerti Kelkar shared a cute picture of the couple and congratulated them, "Fairy tale wedding god bless thank you @knottingbells for the beautiful coverage #rubyabhikishaadi #frickincg."
Abhinav & Rubina
Wedding Sutra shared an adorable picture and wrote, "TV Actors @rubinadilaik and @ashukla09's wedding will give you major #goals! Swipe left to check out exclusive updates from the wedding captured by WeddingSuta Favorite @knottingbells."
Rahuol Lohani
Rahuol Lohani, who shared the first look of the bride and groom from their ring ceremony shared a picture snapped with the couple and Srishty Rode, and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi @srishtyrode24 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."
Rubinav's Reception Picture
Akansha Thakral shared a few pictures from Abhinav and Rubin's reception and wrote, "Presenting Mr and Mrs Shukla for you... 😘😘🤪 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."
Tina
Tina shared a pictures snapped with Abhinav and Rubina from their reception and wrote, "Happy Married Life Ruby Abhi. God Bless 😘😘😘 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."
Meghna Chitalia
Meghna shared the reception picture and wrote, "With the Husband and the Wife! @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik @rahuollohani #love #happiness #together #happilymarried #couple #veerediwedding."
The Couple To Host A Lavish Reception In Mumbai
Apparently, the couple is hosting a lavish reception for their industry friends in Mumbai at Kishor Kumar bungalow at 8 pm on June 28, 2018.
Rubina-Abhinav's Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.