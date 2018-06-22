English
Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair And These Pictures Are The Proof!

Posted By:
    Rubina and Abhinav's tied the knot in Shimla's Woodville palace on June 21, 2018, in a close-knit ceremony. At the wedding Rubina wore a pastel coloured lehnega and looked no less than a princess, while Abhinav wore a turquoise sherwani. The couple got married in a traditional way by taking pheras around sacred fire while their close friends and family members cheered them. The wedding was followed by a grand reception. A few of Abhinav and Rubina's friends shared adorable pictures on social media.

    Looking at these Rubinav's wedding and reception pictures, we must say that the couple's wedding was indeed a dreamy affair.

    Meet The Bride Squad

    Keerti Kelkar shared the picture of Rubina's bride squad and wrote, "#rubyabhikishaadi #bride #bridesquad." The wedding was attended by Rubinav's close friends - Keerty Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Gazala Shaikh, Tina Kuwajerwala and others.

    Rubinav Had A Fairytale Wedding

    Keerti Kelkar shared a cute picture of the couple and congratulated them, "Fairy tale wedding god bless thank you @knottingbells for the beautiful coverage #rubyabhikishaadi #frickincg."

    Abhinav & Rubina

    Wedding Sutra shared an adorable picture and wrote, "TV Actors @rubinadilaik and @ashukla09's wedding will give you major #goals! Swipe left to check out exclusive updates from the wedding captured by WeddingSuta Favorite @knottingbells."

    Rahuol Lohani

    Rahuol Lohani, who shared the first look of the bride and groom from their ring ceremony shared a picture snapped with the couple and Srishty Rode, and wrote, "#abhirubikishaadi @srishtyrode24 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

    Rubinav's Reception Picture

    Akansha Thakral shared a few pictures from Abhinav and Rubin's reception and wrote, "Presenting Mr and Mrs Shukla for you... 😘😘🤪 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

    Tina

    Tina shared a pictures snapped with Abhinav and Rubina from their reception and wrote, "Happy Married Life Ruby Abhi. God Bless 😘😘😘 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09."

    Meghna Chitalia

    Meghna shared the reception picture and wrote, "With the Husband and the Wife! @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik @rahuollohani #love #happiness #together #happilymarried #couple #veerediwedding."

    The Couple To Host A Lavish Reception In Mumbai

    Apparently, the couple is hosting a lavish reception for their industry friends in Mumbai at Kishor Kumar bungalow at 8 pm on June 28, 2018.

    Rubina-Abhinav's Royal Wedding: Rubina Dilaik Looks No Less Than A Princess! (Inside PICS)

    Read more about: rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
