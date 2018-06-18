 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding: Who Is Rubina’s Maid Of Honour?

Rubina & Abhinav’s Reception Card

The reception will be held in Mumbai on June 28, 2018. The card looked simple yet elegant. Just like the wedding invite, the reception card also had letters ‘A' and ‘R' written on it in golden colour on a brown background. (Image Source: Kankotri Invite)

The Couple’s Wedding Card

Previously, Rubina had shared the wedding card on her Instagram account and thanked her friends Keerti Kelkar and Surveen Chawla. The actress wrote, "Thank you @kankotrinvites for customising our Wedding Invites 🤗 ... we truly appreciate your work satisfaction, efficiency and product delivery ......... thank you @keertikelkar for the amazing DIY😘😘😘😘 ...." - (sic)

"Thank you @surveenchawla for your go-green efforts behind the planters☘️🤗😘😘 ... thank you @rohinidilaik @dilaiknaina for watering and carefully wrapping these 200 invites 😅😅 ..... last but not the least THANK YOU my love @ashukla09 💖 for everything 💖." - (sic)

Did They Take A Cue From Anushka & Virat’s Wedding Invite?

When Rubina was asked as to whether they took a cue from Virushka's wedding invite, the actress told HT, "No, we didn't know that Virat - Anushka also had this theme for their wedding invitation; it's just a coincidence. But I'm so happy that we are evolving as a generation and becoming so responsible towards our environment."

The Wedding Will Be A Private Affair

Although the wedding will be held in a palace, the couple wants to keep it a private affair. Regarding the same, the actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We always wanted to have a low key wedding because for us, it's celebrating each other's presence with our loved ones only.

Abinav & Rubina’s Wedding Will Be Held In A Palace

"Also, having it in a palace is not the idea for an extravagant affair because Raj Kumar Uday Singh offered my father that he'd love to host our wedding in his palace and hence the idea came forth. Also, Abhinav wished to have a wedding in the mountains or a forest and this palace is lavishly spread in a forest with trees around, so it came up like a perfect setting."

The Couple’s Seven ‘Special’ Vows

Apart from the seven traditional vows, the actors are planning to exchange seven more vows. The actress says that these ‘are a commitment or reminder to self to be in each other's life, creating value, co creating memories and being each other's strength'.

Rubina’s Bridesmaid Tribe

Rubina reveals, "Keerti will be the maid of honour and then my friends, Surveen Chawla, Tina Kuwajerwala, Ghazala Shaikh, Kamya Punjabi, Meghna Malik, Srishty Rode, Benaf Dadachandji will be there too."