Rubina Dilaik Composes & Sings A Romantic Song For Husband Abhinav Shukla; Fans Are Loving It!

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on June 21, 2018, at Shimla's Woodville palace. The grand wedding was a low-key affair with only their close friends and family in attendance. The two-day affair witnessed the mehendi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies, followed by a dreamy wedding. The couple had also hosted a grand reception at Kishore Kumar's Bungalow, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, on June 28. The couple and their close friends shared beautiful pictures from the wedding and reception parties.

    Recently, the actress shared the song 'Teriya Mohabbatanein' (or 'Ek Navvi Zindagi') that she sang and self-composed for her hubby Abhinav (during their sangeet ceremony) on her social networking account.

    Rubina Composes A Romantic Song For Her Husband

    Rubina shared the link on her Instagram account, while Abhinav wrote, "Now on Rubina Dilaik's youtube channel ! What a phenomenal song, given that its your first time! Full power @rubinadilaik 😘." - (sic)

    ‘Teriya Mohabbatanein’ Or ‘Ek Navvi Zindagi’

    Regarding the song, the actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "It took me four months to create the song, ‘Teriya Mohabbatanein', which is a Hindi and Punjabi mix. It's my gift to Abhinav, as I wanted to dedicate him something in his mother tongue."

    Audio-visual Representation Of Rubina & Abhinav’s Relationship

    "Everybody expected me to dance, but I wanted to do something unexpected. I made an audio-visual representation of our relationship, sang the song, recorded it and played it. It was like a musical skit, which was enacted by my friends. That was the highlight of the evening."

    Fans Love The Song

    Fans comment on YouTube (where the video was shared): Farzana Shah writes, "Beautiful voice rubina and beautiful song congratulations!" - (sic)
    Photography Passion: Beautiful couple ...gob bless u...and rubina voice superb. - (sic)
    Raj rhitika: Amazingly beautiful 🔥♥️😇luv uh rubina. - (sic)

    Fans’ Comments

    Viral Daii: Nice song and beautiful voice. - (sic)
    Kavita singh Chauhan: Such a beautiful voice u have rubina mam...Loved itt... - (sic)
    Susmita Bhowmick: Such a beautiful song,beautiful lyrics,beautiful voice and beautiful jodi 😍 - (sic)

    Fans Praise The Jodi

    Legal Eagle: Absolutely beautiful! You have an amazing voice!! Congratulations on a wonderful happy married life!! Love from the UK!! - (sic)
    Archu Pandey: Lovely & beautiful couple 👫 - (sic)
    Ayaan Hussein: Beautiful voice and lovely couple ❤️❤️💕 - (sic)

    Want to share my Precious Piece with you All....💝 “My Wedding Gift” to my Biggest source of Inspiration @ashukla09 😍....... Stay Tuned #weddinggift #love #blessed #inspiration #grateful #music

    A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:15am PDT

