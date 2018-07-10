 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik Composes & Sings A Romantic Song For Husband Abhinav Shukla; Fans Are Loving It!

Rubina Composes A Romantic Song For Her Husband

Rubina shared the link on her Instagram account, while Abhinav wrote, "Now on Rubina Dilaik's youtube channel ! What a phenomenal song, given that its your first time! Full power @rubinadilaik 😘." - (sic)

‘Teriya Mohabbatanein’ Or ‘Ek Navvi Zindagi’

Regarding the song, the actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "It took me four months to create the song, ‘Teriya Mohabbatanein', which is a Hindi and Punjabi mix. It's my gift to Abhinav, as I wanted to dedicate him something in his mother tongue."

Audio-visual Representation Of Rubina & Abhinav’s Relationship

"Everybody expected me to dance, but I wanted to do something unexpected. I made an audio-visual representation of our relationship, sang the song, recorded it and played it. It was like a musical skit, which was enacted by my friends. That was the highlight of the evening."

Fans Love The Song

Fans comment on YouTube (where the video was shared): Farzana Shah writes, "Beautiful voice rubina and beautiful song congratulations!"

Photography Passion: Beautiful couple ...gob bless u...and rubina voice superb. - (sic)

Raj rhitika: Amazingly beautiful 🔥♥️😇luv uh rubina. - (sic)

Viral Daii: Nice song and beautiful voice. - (sic)

Kavita singh Chauhan: Such a beautiful voice u have rubina mam...Loved itt... - (sic)

Susmita Bhowmick: Such a beautiful song,beautiful lyrics,beautiful voice and beautiful jodi 😍 - (sic)

Legal Eagle: Absolutely beautiful! You have an amazing voice!! Congratulations on a wonderful happy married life!! Love from the UK!! - (sic)

Archu Pandey: Lovely & beautiful couple 👫 - (sic)

Ayaan Hussein: Beautiful voice and lovely couple ❤️❤️💕 - (sic)