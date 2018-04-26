 »   »   » Rubina On Her Wedding: Her Family Was In Talks With Abhinav’s Family & She Had No Clue About It!

Rubina Had No Clue About Her Weddding Preparations

Rubina revealed to the entertainment portal that she got to know about her wedding preparations from her parents. They were already in talks with Abhinav and his family and had kept it a secret. This was going on since November last year (2017) and the actress had no clue about it!

Do They Believe In The Institution Of Marriage?

She added, "Abhinav told me that he had never had the concept of marriage and he wants to tie the nuptial knot only because the girl is me." When asked whether she believes in the institution of marriage, the actress said yes!

Did Their Parents Agree For Their Marriage?

When asked whether they faced difficulties in making their parents agree to their marriage, she said, "No, my parents are very accommodating."

‘Abhinav Is The Wind Beneath My Wings’

The actress told the entertainment portal, "They want me to live my dream, they have said that they will always be my side as I pursue my dreams. Now, my love life is certainly one of my dreams isn't it? You get wings when your mom and dad support you so much. And, I think Abhinav is the wind beneath my wings."

Rubina Expressed to Abhinav About Her Love!

Since Rubina was attracted to him she couldn't hold herself back and expressed to Abhinav that she wants to grow old with him. When asked as to how their love story began, she said, "I knew of him as a photographer. One day, he posted a request on Insta asking if I would allow him the pleasure of photographing me."

How Rubina & Abhinav Met?

"I realised that he also, like me, was a part of Choti Bahu (my first show), the show I was doing then.

He first asked for my email id, later he asked for my number."

The Couple Fell in Love

When asked whether Abhinav accepted at a later point that the photoshoot was just an excuse and the real reason was that he was smitten by her, Rubina told the entertainment portal, "Yes, he did. But to be honest, there was a spark from both the sides."