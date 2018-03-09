 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Lovey Sasan Engaged! (SEE PICS)

Lovey & Koushik Engaged!

Sharing a picture from her engagement the actress wrote, "He's more of myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. #blessed😇❤️."

Lovey & Koushik

Lovey looked beautiful in green-pink sari. Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like. #K&L❤️❤️" - (Sic)

Lovey Engagement Picture

Going by the pictures, it looks like Lovey and Koushik had a grand engagement ceremony in a typical South Indian style! (Image Source: Lovey Sasan's Fan Club Instagram)

Saathiya Actress Get Engaged In South Indian Style

When Lovey was asked regarding the engagement, she told BT, "We will have a South Indian style engagement ceremony at the ashram, which serves orphans and senior citizens." (Image Source: Lovey Sasan's Fan Club Instagram)

Lovey’s Family Has Planned A Ceremony At A Gurudwara

"Both Koushik and I believe that we are blessed to celebrate this special day with those less fortunate. Since I am a Punjabi, my family has also planned a ceremony at a Gurudwara later in the day."

Lovey To Get Married In 2018!

Lovey plans to tie the knot this year. She added that she will shift to Bangalore after marriage and shuttle between Bangalore and Mumbai for work.

Saathiya Actress Feels Lucky To Have Found Koushik As Her Partner!

The actress is happy and feels lucky to have found her dream partner in Koushik, "He is extremely positive and cheerful. I am lucky to have found him."