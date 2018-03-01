 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Paridhi Aka Lovey Sasan To Get Engaged This Month!

Lovey & Koushik To Get Engaged On March 9

According to report in India-Forum, the actress will be getting engaged on March 9(2018), in Bangalore. The wedding might happen by the end of the year!

‘It’s Arranged-cum-love Match’

It is arranged-cum-love match. Lovey's bhabhi had introduced her to Koushik on a common WhatsApp group as she thought he was a perfect match for her.

About Koushik

Regarding her fiancé, the actress had told a leading daily, "He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life."

Koushik Didn’t Know Lovey Is An Actress!

The actress had also revealed that Koushik learnt that she was an actress only after he looked up on internet and he became her fan after he watched her show!