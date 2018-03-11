 »   »   » NEW PICS! Saathiya’s Lovey Sasan Gets Engaged To Koushik Krishnamurthy In A GRAND Ceremony!

Lovey & Koushik Engaged

Lovey was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes, last night (March 8, 2018) we did exchange rings after a small pooja according to South Indian rituals. It's a tradition in my in-laws house to celebrate anything auspicious in the aashram first."

Lovey's Roka At Gurudwara

"This morning (March 9, 2018), our roka happened in a Gurudwara. Tonight, we will host a big function at Bangalore Palace, where we will officially exchange rings."

Lovey & Koushik

At South Indian style engagement ceremony, Lovey looked beautiful a sea green and pink saree, while Koushik looked like a royal Maharaja in a light green embroidered sherwani and dhoti pants.

How Lovey Met Koushik?

The actress says it is an arranged-cum-love match. Her sister-in-law played the cupid as she introduced Koushik on a common WhatsApp group as she felt he was a perfect guy for her.

Lovey & Koushik

Lovey feels lucky to have found Koushik as her dream partner. She was quoted by BT as saying, "He is extremely positive and cheerful. I am lucky to have found him."

Kajal At Lovey's Engagement Ceremony

Lovey's friend and co-actress, Kajal Pisal (played the role of Mansi Raheja on Saath Nibhana Saathiya) shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "All about Last night #loveysasanhitched 😍💍🥂💃🏼❤️😘👍🏻." - (Sic)

Lovely Couple!

She wished Lovey by sharing the newly engaged couple's picture, "God gifted you to one another so You can Treasure eachother Forever !!! Here's wishing you both a Happy, Healthy and a Life long Together ❤️😍😘 Heartiest congratulations and Blessings 👍🏻 Happy Engagement #loveysasanhitched #LK💍."

Uppekha Jain At Saathiya Actress Engagement Ceremony

Uppekha Jain, whow as also seen on Saath Nibhana Saathiya, shared a few pictures from the event, the actress wrote, "Twirling in a Lehnga makes me happy! Outfit by: @the_adhya_designer. What an incredible beginning of a beautiful lifetime bond! Thank you for such a wonderful time in Bangalore! Congratulations @loveysasan & @koushik_koush !! ... #engagement #indian #indianwedding #lehnga #funtimes #love #bangalore." - (Sic)

Uppeksha

Sharing this picture, Uppeksha wrote, "Having some fun ...Bangalore Stylez! 💃🏽💃🏽 There are 7 classical dance forms of India ... the men are #kathakali dancers & #bharatnatyam for me! ... #uppekha #indian #classical #classicaldance #bangalore #bangalorediaries #fun #me." - (Sic)

Lovey & Koushik's 'Kala Chasma' Swag!

Sharing a picture snapped with Koushik, Lovey wrote, "This my reality and your dream❤️." - (Sic) Lovey looked beautiful in South-Indian attire.

Lovey Writes

Sharing a few pictures, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress wrote, "Lakh khushiyan paatshahiyan je satguru nadar kare😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻." - (Sic)

Avani Soni At Lovey & Koushik's Engagement Ceremony

Avani Soni shared a few pictues from the engagement ceremony and wrote, "Some glimpse from the engagement ceremony of @loveysasan @koushik_koush Congratulations to #K&L ❤️ #loveysasan #hitched #actor #bengaluru #newbeginnings." - (Sic)

The Couple Exchanging Rings

Sharing a video from the couple's engagement ceremony, Avani wrote, "Congratulations to my pretty lady @loveysasan and @koushik_koush for this beautiful journey 💫💃 wishing you both lots and lots of love and happiness 😘🤗 I Missed you girls wish you all were here 😬@jyotsnachandolasingh @parulchauhan19 @roop_durgapal @leena_real @drhiral0167." - (Sic)