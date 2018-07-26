 »   »   »  Sacred Games Invokes Huge Fan Frenzy, Netizens Demand Season 2!

Related Articles
India's biggest entertainment company Reliance Entertainment, and Phantom Films sensational thriller Sacred Games is among 2018's best new shows, whether in India or abroad! Hailed for its thrilling storyline and intriguing characters, Sacred Games is being touted as one of the best web series to have emerged out of India. The show spreads across eight episodes, which delves into the life of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and how his path crosses with dreaded gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Actress Radhika Apte is seen playing a RAW officer in the series.
The show has had an immensely positive response from audiences and critics alike, with an IMDB rating of 8.4. Netizen's have gone crazy over the series that has generated immense alacrity amongst the viewers.
Netizens Demand For Season 2
The show, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had left audience binge watching, the eight episodes of the series proved to be a huge cliff-hanger for the netizens who are left demanding Season 2 from makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom films.
Massive Display Of Online Frenzy!
The viewers of the show have started tweeting on their social media handles asking for Season 2 of the show. As a result a new hashtag '#WeWantSacredGames2' has started trending on twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets.
#WeWantSacredGames2
Pankaj chhabra writes, "It was the bestest web series I have ever watched...... Can't wait more to watch it's second season..... #WewantSacredGames2 @SacredGames_Tv @NetflixIndia @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom." - (sic)
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Season 1!
Chirag Gupta: #WeWantSacredGames2 because let's be honest, we fans couldn't get enough of season 1! - (sic)
Nikhil: #WeWantSacredGames2 - Because well, everyone loves quality, honestly. Do what you need to do - @NetflixIndia @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72. - (sic)
Fans Loved The Dialogues
Deepsdhanu: #WeWantSacredGames2 The dialogues in Sacred Games was a real punch, waiting to hear more such dialogues in season 2 too. - (sic)
Ajay Bhaskar: Performance was very wonderful with super dialogues #WeWantSacredGames2. @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt. - (sic)
Pooja: Humour, wit, thrill and what not. Sacred Games had everything we wanted and the second season must come #WeWantSacredGames2 @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEn. - (sic)
Fans Wonder When They Will Get To Watch Season 2!
Sejal: I wonder when Will we get to watch Sacred Games season 2🤔 #WeWantSacredGames2 @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 @NetflixIndia @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom. - (sic)
Aman: The series just brutally takes down on all other shows #WeWantSacredGames2. - (sic)
