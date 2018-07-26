 »   »   »  Sacred Games Invokes Huge Fan Frenzy, Netizens Demand Season 2!

Netizens Demand For Season 2

The show, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had left audience binge watching, the eight episodes of the series proved to be a huge cliff-hanger for the netizens who are left demanding Season 2 from makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom films.

Massive Display Of Online Frenzy!

The viewers of the show have started tweeting on their social media handles asking for Season 2 of the show. As a result a new hashtag '#WeWantSacredGames2' has started trending on twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Pankaj chhabra writes, "It was the bestest web series I have ever watched...... Can't wait more to watch it's second season..... #WewantSacredGames2 @SacredGames_Tv @NetflixIndia @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom." - (sic)

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Season 1!

Chirag Gupta: #WeWantSacredGames2 because let's be honest, we fans couldn't get enough of season 1! - (sic)

Nikhil: #WeWantSacredGames2 - Because well, everyone loves quality, honestly. Do what you need to do - @NetflixIndia @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72. - (sic)

Fans Loved The Dialogues

Deepsdhanu: #WeWantSacredGames2 The dialogues in Sacred Games was a real punch, waiting to hear more such dialogues in season 2 too. - (sic)

Ajay Bhaskar: Performance was very wonderful with super dialogues #WeWantSacredGames2. @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt. - (sic)

Pooja: Humour, wit, thrill and what not. Sacred Games had everything we wanted and the second season must come #WeWantSacredGames2 @FuhSePhantom @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEn. - (sic)

Fans Wonder When They Will Get To Watch Season 2!

Sejal: I wonder when Will we get to watch Sacred Games season 2🤔 #WeWantSacredGames2 @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 @NetflixIndia @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom. - (sic)

Aman: The series just brutally takes down on all other shows #WeWantSacredGames2. - (sic)