 »   »   »  Sacred Games: Rajshri Deshpande Is Getting Messages Saying That She Is A P*rn Star!

Netflix's first original Indian series, Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel and is directed by Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane duo. The show that stars, Saif Ali Khan Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles, has been grabbing headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, the show got into legal trouble as a Congress member from Kolkata lodged an FIR against the series for abusing the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.
The actress, Rajshri Deshpande, who plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) wife on the show, is in news for doing bold love-making scenes! The actress says that she has been taken aback by some of the responses. In an interview to Spotboye, the actress revealed that the nude scenes have made it to p*rn websites and she is getting messages saying that she is a p*rn star!
Was Rajshri Deshpande Uncomfortable Doing Intimate Scenes?
When asked as to whether she was comfortable shooting the intimate scenes, the Rajshri said, "Nope. Of course, real sex is not happening. But enough of camera cheating, these are times of real cinema. In Sacred Games too, we have a lovemaking scene. It was a big thing for me to open up my blouse, but I did it."
‘I Am Getting Messages Saying That I Am A P*rn Star’
The actress adds, "But little did I know that my pictures from that scene will start circulating on WhatsApp. Collages have been made saying: Hot indian Actress With Mangalsutra! And, the scene has made way to porn sites. Worse still, I am getting messages saying that I am a porn star."
‘Some Of The Comments Are Terribly Cheap’
She further added, "What do I do but ignore? Some of the comments are terribly cheap. I believe in (Anurag) Kashyap, he had told me about the scene beforehand and even said that he won't go ahead if I am uncomfortable."
Was She Apprehensive To Enact The Topless Scene?
When asked whether she was shy or apprehensive to enact the topless scene, the actress told Spotboye, "I don't feel shy when it comes to work. Besides, cinema is my passion. To add, I have done nudity in another film too, but I can't reveal more about that one now. It was required, just like it was required in Sacred Games."
‘My Scene In Sacred Games Was Pure Love’
She says, "My scene in Sacred Games was pure love. My character was opening herself in front of a man for the first time. The hatred in her for him had transformed into love."
She Was Trolled During The Times Of Sexy Durga
The actress reveals that she has been trolled on social media previously as well (during the time of Sexy Durga). She adds that she had even got death threats. She added, "People wrote that they will throw acid on my face. My mom was called names."
What Does Her Husband Has To Say?
When asked what her husband has to say about the bold scenes, she told the entertainment portal, "He supports me. He said, 'You are giving your soul, and if that requires you to go even naked- do it if you believe in it, you don't need any permission."
