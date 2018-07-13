 »   »   »  Sacred Games: Rajshri Deshpande Is Getting Messages Saying That She Is A P*rn Star!

Was Rajshri Deshpande Uncomfortable Doing Intimate Scenes?

When asked as to whether she was comfortable shooting the intimate scenes, the Rajshri said, "Nope. Of course, real sex is not happening. But enough of camera cheating, these are times of real cinema. In Sacred Games too, we have a lovemaking scene. It was a big thing for me to open up my blouse, but I did it."

‘I Am Getting Messages Saying That I Am A P*rn Star’

The actress adds, "But little did I know that my pictures from that scene will start circulating on WhatsApp. Collages have been made saying: Hot indian Actress With Mangalsutra! And, the scene has made way to porn sites. Worse still, I am getting messages saying that I am a porn star."

‘Some Of The Comments Are Terribly Cheap’

She further added, "What do I do but ignore? Some of the comments are terribly cheap. I believe in (Anurag) Kashyap, he had told me about the scene beforehand and even said that he won't go ahead if I am uncomfortable."

Was She Apprehensive To Enact The Topless Scene?

When asked whether she was shy or apprehensive to enact the topless scene, the actress told Spotboye, "I don't feel shy when it comes to work. Besides, cinema is my passion. To add, I have done nudity in another film too, but I can't reveal more about that one now. It was required, just like it was required in Sacred Games."

‘My Scene In Sacred Games Was Pure Love’

She says, "My scene in Sacred Games was pure love. My character was opening herself in front of a man for the first time. The hatred in her for him had transformed into love."

She Was Trolled During The Times Of Sexy Durga

The actress reveals that she has been trolled on social media previously as well (during the time of Sexy Durga). She adds that she had even got death threats. She added, "People wrote that they will throw acid on my face. My mom was called names."

What Does Her Husband Has To Say?

When asked what her husband has to say about the bold scenes, she told the entertainment portal, "He supports me. He said, 'You are giving your soul, and if that requires you to go even naked- do it if you believe in it, you don't need any permission."