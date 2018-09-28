 »   »   »  Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 Opens With High TRP Ratings; Beats Amitabh’s Kaun Banega Crorepati!

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 12 is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. The show's grand premiere was on September 16, 2018. This time, the makers of the reality show surprised the viewers with the change of time slot. Previous seasons were aired at 10.30 PM, but now the show is being aired at prime time (9 PM). The show's timing affected the other programmes like Roop, Bepannaah and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. With Bigg Boss' time slot change, it looked like the makers were trying to compete with Sony TV's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, which also airs at the same time!

While the makers are leaving no stones unturned to bring twists on Bigg Boss 12 (with the tasks and surprises), the contestants too are grabbing all the limelight for one or the other reason. The drama started in the opening episode itself! Well, let us tell you that the show has managed to rake in with high opening TRP and it has also beaten KBC!

The opening episode of Bigg Boss 12 has managed to get 3.1 ratings, which is higher than the opening episode of the previous season. It has managed to rake in a TRP of 2.6 on weekdays. The show has beaten KBC, which has managed to get 2.5 ratings.

Recently, the makers of the reality show managed to get ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta on the show for special tasks. Since the housemates are playing as they wish, Vikas Gupta showed them the 'aayna' (mirror). It has to be seen if the housemates take his advice positively and will he (Vikas) be the game changer of the show or not!

On the other hand, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has also got its first crorepati - Banita Jain, who hails from Assam. It has to be seen if she will answer 'koti ki choti' question and take home the grand prize of Rs 7 Crores!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: You Will Be Shocked To Know Who Reunites Kartik & Naira!