 »   »   » Vikas Gupta Comes In Support Of Salman Khan On Blackbuck Poaching Case; We Must Say He’s Got A Point

Sharing the lengthy note, Vikas wrote, "Just jotted down what I really feel about @BeingSalmanKhan and this current scenario . Backlash is expected but 😊 You stand for what you feel is right." - (sic)

Vikas note read, "They say being a celeb is not easy and Salman Sir is one of the biggest celebrity of this country. I do not know what the truth is of the case I wasn't there but it says that 2 black bucks, 3 chinkaras killed and all the blame has been put on one man." - (sic)

"There were a lot of people in that shoot and in that area. Isn't it a bit strange that no one else has been charged for actually shooting. The Bishnoi community heard gunshots and came running to find 2 blackbucks dead and a jeep full of people running away." - (sic)

"I don't want to use my brains here. Salman Khan cannot shoot with two hands. No matter what you see in his films if he would have shot one the other blackbuck would have run away." - (sic)

"One man has killed 3 chinkaras 2 blackbucks on his own. While others clapped and cheered for him. He is a Bombay bred man. Not a gunman trained for shooting. A lot of people are getting their claim to fame cause Salman Khan has been sentenced to jail cause of them, this will be their life's highlight yes they do have a reason to lie or side with wrong." - (sic)

"Salman Khan is not perfect nor is anyone of us. There are wrong he must have done as well but there are more rights he has done. Salman Khan is not perfect nor is anyone of us. There are wrong he must have done as well but there are more rights he has done." - (sic)

"He has won more hearts than broken. He has given much more than taking. Whether he is guilty or not or if he has taken the fall for someone else or he had been framed cause he hurt someone important's ego in Rajasthan yes there are important and more powerful people than the film stars, there are a lot of theories you and I keep hearing what is the truth I do not know." - (sic)

"What I know is he is paying the price of being the biggest celebrity of this country. For starters, go find out in the history of our country, how many people in total have been actually been jailed for 5 years for hunting of whatever cases actually registered. - Vikas Gupta" - (sic)