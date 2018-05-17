 »   »   » Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Launch Date Revealed; Race 3 Team To Promote Film On His Show!

Salman To Begin Shoot Today

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Salman will start shooting for the show today, but it being the first day of the shoot, only one episode will be canned as the team wants to ensure that everything is perfect. We have already done a mock shoot with him earlier and are ready to roll."

Dus Ka Dum Will Be Launched On June 4

According to IE report, "A grand set has been erected in Filmcity, Mumbai, where the show would be filmed. the show will start airing from June 4, 2018."

The Channel Is Excited About Dus Ka Dum’s Launch

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The channel is really excited about this new launch. After a lull because of the Indian Premier League, every channel is working on getting its audience back and Sony TV definitely has the trump card in Salman Khan."

Show’s Format Retained

The source further added, "Though the format of the show has been retained, there would be some new elements to add more fun and excitement."

Salman’s Race 3 Team To Promote The Film On DKD

The source says, "With Race 3 being wrapped up, Salman will now focus on this show before his upcoming film Bharat goes on floor. Also, as Race 3 is set to release on June 15, the entire team of the film has already decided to be on his show as part of their promotion."

DKD Timings

The show might mostly get the 9 pm slot. The confirmed timings will be announced soon. As reported earlier, the audition process was held through Sony LIV app, where the interested people had to answer the question with a ‘yes' or ‘no'.

Format Of The Show

About the format of the show, Danish Khan (EVP and Business Head, Sony TV) had told IANS, "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Big Synergy’s Dus Ka Dum

Dus Ka Dum is being made by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big Synergy. In 2008, the first season of the show was premiered on Sony TV. It had a second season as well. The show was hosted by Salman Khan.