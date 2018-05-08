 »   »   » Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details

Varun Sood Backs Out Of The Show

It was also said that Jodha Akbar actor, Rajat Tokas and Varun Sood have been approached to play the roles of Shahrukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand and his younger brother, Rohan, respectively. But, Varun has backed out of the project as he had some other commitments and the dates were clashing.

Newbie Yogita Bihani To Play Kajol’s Role

Newbie Yogita Bihani has bagged a big project, thanks to Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum promo. According to Mumbai Mirror report, Ekta has finalised Yogita to play Kajol's role (Anjali) in the TV remake of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Eric Fernandes Was Considered For Kajol’s Role

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Earlier, Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was being considered for the part but thanks to Yogita's newfound popularity she will play the part in the show which is titled Dil Hi Toh Hai."

Omkar Kapoor In Ekta’s TV Version Of K3G

On the other hand, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor will be foraying into the small screen, with Ekta Kapoor's show. Apparently, he will be seen playing the role of Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Omkar To Play Ritwik

Regarding the same, Omkar was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "Getting a chance to be part of the television industry, especially with Ekta ma'am, makes me feel blessed. On the work front, my character, Ritwik, is ambitious and a go-getter. On the personal front, he is a charmer."

Omkar Wants To Make His Mark In TV Industry

Omkar wants to be successful on the small screens as well. He says, "TV has a wide audience and I want to make a mark in the industry. I'm looking forward to showcasing my talent and earning the love of the audience."

Poonam Dhillon & Padmini Kolhapure

Two popular veteran actresses, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, who were last seen in Sony's Ek Nayi Pehchaan, are approached for the show. Apparently, Poonam will be seen playing mother to the male leads, while Padmini will be seen essaying Poonam's sister and the ‘maasi' to the boys.

Sudeepa Singh

It is also said that Arslan Goni, Akshay Dogra and Sudeepa Singh have also been roped in for the show. According to reports, Sudeepa will be seen playing Akshay's wife in the show. Whether her role will be positive or negative is yet to be seen.