 »   »   » Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details

Related Articles
- Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!
- Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake; The Show Might Have Adult Content!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Karishma Tanna & Anita Hassanandani Kick-start The Shoot!
- Here’s Mouni Roy’s Special Shout Out To Naagin 3 Actress Karishma Tanna
- Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!
- Sidharth Malhotra's Shotgun Shaadi With Ekta Kapoor To Be Based On Groom Kidnappings In Bihar?
- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Ekta Kapoor Delivers Yet Another Hit, Mona Singh Bags An Award!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia
- Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’
Recently, Ekta Kapoor had announced about a family show on Sony TV. Apparently, her daily soap is based on Karan Johar's 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The remake has been titled as Dil Hi Toh Hai and it is expected to go on air in the next two months.
It was reported that the producer has roped in Bijoy Anand to play Amitabh Bachchan's patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes might play either Kajol or Kareena's role.
Varun Sood Backs Out Of The Show
It was also said that Jodha Akbar actor, Rajat Tokas and Varun Sood have been approached to play the roles of Shahrukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand and his younger brother, Rohan, respectively. But, Varun has backed out of the project as he had some other commitments and the dates were clashing.
Newbie Yogita Bihani To Play Kajol’s Role
Newbie Yogita Bihani has bagged a big project, thanks to Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum promo. According to Mumbai Mirror report, Ekta has finalised Yogita to play Kajol's role (Anjali) in the TV remake of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Eric Fernandes Was Considered For Kajol’s Role
A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Earlier, Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was being considered for the part but thanks to Yogita's newfound popularity she will play the part in the show which is titled Dil Hi Toh Hai."
Omkar Kapoor In Ekta’s TV Version Of K3G
On the other hand, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor will be foraying into the small screen, with Ekta Kapoor's show. Apparently, he will be seen playing the role of Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai.
Omkar To Play Ritwik
Regarding the same, Omkar was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "Getting a chance to be part of the television industry, especially with Ekta ma'am, makes me feel blessed. On the work front, my character, Ritwik, is ambitious and a go-getter. On the personal front, he is a charmer."
Omkar Wants To Make His Mark In TV Industry
Omkar wants to be successful on the small screens as well. He says, "TV has a wide audience and I want to make a mark in the industry. I'm looking forward to showcasing my talent and earning the love of the audience."
Poonam Dhillon & Padmini Kolhapure
Two popular veteran actresses, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, who were last seen in Sony's Ek Nayi Pehchaan, are approached for the show. Apparently, Poonam will be seen playing mother to the male leads, while Padmini will be seen essaying Poonam's sister and the ‘maasi' to the boys.
Sudeepa Singh
It is also said that Arslan Goni, Akshay Dogra and Sudeepa Singh have also been roped in for the show. According to reports, Sudeepa will be seen playing Akshay's wife in the show. Whether her role will be positive or negative is yet to be seen.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Vikas Gupta's Pyjama Themed Birthday Party: Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Arjun Bijlani & Others Attend
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.