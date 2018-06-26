 »   »   »  Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Runtime Reduced, Is It Because Of Poor TRPs?

Related Articles
Recently, Sony TV witnessed a major revamp. A couple of shows - Zindagi Ke Crossroads and Dus Ka Dum - were introduced during the first week of June (2018). While the former managed to get 0.5 ratings, Dus Ka Dum got 1.1 ratings. The channel and the makers had expected a lot from the shows, especially Dus Ka Dum, which was launched with a lot of hype, as it is hosted by Salman Khan. Unfortunately, it didn't have a good start.
After seeing its poor start, it was said that the channel's think-tank is holding a meeting to find a way forward. According to the latest report, it is being said that the show timing has been reduced from one one-and-a-half hours to one hour, starting this week.
Dus Ka Dum’s Poor TRPs
Everybody is aware that Dus Ka Dum did not get great openings, and in the subsequent week too, the show didn't garner good ratings. A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "It is hovering in the vicinity of 0.9 to 1.1. The episode, which was a Race 3 special, got 1.1 which was the same as its opening."
The Duration Of The Show
The show had got mixed reviews. The main issue was the duration of the show, which many felt was too long! The source added, "The show couldn't engage for that much time. The makers initially must have thought that with such a big superstar hosting the show, they will be able to outdo shows on other channels."
Salman’s Show To Witness A Major Change
The source further added, "Or it could be that after establishing that slot, they would have wanted to launch another show. However, they haven't been able to do that, so now they must have decided to shorten the length and make the content crisper."
Other Shows Too Undergo Major Changes
Not just Dus Ka Dum other latest shows of Sony TV are also undergoing major changes. Ram Kapoor's Zindagi Ke Crossroads has reduced from its one-and-a-half hour's runtime to an hour. Also, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai has been shifted from 11 pm to 9.30 pm as it has picked up some good reviews. The channel hopes YPNTKH does well with new time-slot.
