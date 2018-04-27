 »   »   » Salman Khan & Hina Khan Were Dating, Says Ex-Big Boss Contestant Om Swami Using 'Tantra Vidya'

Om Swami Sent Shilpa To Bigg Boss 11 House

Since Shilpa Shinde didn't want to go to the Bigg Boss 11 house, her mother and brother had met him, and it was he who made her agree to enter the house. He also made sure that nothing would be said against her and she would be declared as the winner (he also got them written in her contract).

He Used ‘Tantra Vidya’ To Find Out Whether Salman Khan & Hina Khan Are Dating!

He even added that Salman wanted his girlfriend, Hina Khan to win Bigg Boss 11, but Om Swami ordered Raj Nayak to make Shilpa Shinde the winner of the reality show instead. He also adds that he found out that Salman was dating Hina by using his ‘tantra vidya' (black magic). He added that Arshi Khan too, was Salman's girlfriend and the actor was secretly supporting these two.

Salman’s Relationship With Om Swami Turned Sour After He Slapped Aishwarya!

Salman's relationship with him turned sour after he slapped his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He even added that Salman is Dawood Ibrahim's right hand.

‘Whoever Has Gone Against Salman, They Are Destroyed!’

He went on to say, "Untill Salman is given Rs 100 Crores, the film doesn't get released. Because of Salman many films haven't released. Whoever has gone against Salman, they are destroyed - be it Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi or Arijit Singh."

Om Swami Made Sure That Salman’s Film Tubelight Becomes Super Flop

When Salman Khan said ‘Swami ji mera Tubelight superhit jayega,' Om Swami had promised that he would make his film, Tubelight super flop! In the video, Om Swami is seen telling that he not only made sure that the film flops, all over India his (Lakhs of) bhakts vandalised screens in theatres to stop them from watching the film.

Salman Apologised To Him!

He went on to say that Salman and Shahrukh met him in Delhi and apologised to him. They wanted to take him to Bigg Boss season 11. Since they apologised, he said that he would pray for his upcoming film. Hence, his film, Tiger Zinda Hai became a super hit.

Salman’s Mother Is His ‘Jasoos’

He adds that the biggest ‘jasoos' in Salman Khan's house is his mother Sushila (Salma) and adds that she is his disciple. He adds, "Bale hi Salim ne usko Salma bana diya, lekin woh puja-paat nahi chodti. Jo mantr maine diya hua hai, aaj bi japti hai, pure Hindu tareke se japti hai, bale hi apne pati ke dabav mein apna naam Salma rakh diya hai."

He Sent Salman To Jail!

He also went on to say that he had thrashed Salman Khan and later he also ensured that Salman is sent to jail. In the jail, Salman had got all facilities and apparently, he called Om Swami and apologised and asked him to take out of the jail.

Priyanka Jagga Is Dear To Him

He adds that Priyanka Jagga is dear to him and had saved her life when Salman Khan was after her life. He was quoted by India Today as saying, "She was having excessive bleeding, when I suggested her to abuse Salman and leave the house because her mother and kids were also there during that time."

Om Swami Saved Priyanka Jagga From Salman

He added, "It was Christmas time and I was asked to write a wish for Priyanka. I had wished that today itself Priyanka Jagga should go to Noida along with her mother and kids and it happened. I made it happen as I have attained Vaak Siddhi."

Om Swami’s Take On Bigg Boss 11 Controversies

He says that he doesn't watch TV (Bigg Boss) or films, but got to know about the show through Bigg Boss and Salman as they used to call him. He claims that it is he who stopped the controversies. He adds that it was he who asked Salman to stop airing Bandgi and Puneesh's intimate moments. The actor lashed out at the couple after he told him. He also claims that it was he who intervened to stop Akash Dadlani from kissing Shilpa Shinde repeatedly.