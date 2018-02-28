 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Back & How? Sony TV Reveals The FIRST Promo Of Dus Ka Dum!

Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum

In the promo video, Salman Khan is seen asking people to guess as to when and where he would be coming back. The fans were quick to guess that he will be back with Dus Ka Dum!

Dus Ka Dum FIRST Promo

In the 10-second video, Salman Khan says, "Main kab wapas aa rahaa hoon, kahaan wapas rahaa hoon, kyun wapas aa raha hoon, anumaan lagaatey rahiye."

About The Show

It is being said that apart from Bollywood and television celebrities, the makers are focussing on the audiences' participation for better TRPs and responses from the aam janta.

Mobile App For Dus Ka Dum!

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The makers and channel have worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show."

What’s The Mobile App For?

The source added, "The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati."

When Will The Show Be Aired?

Apparently, Dus Ka Dum 3 will not air before June, since the channel wants to focus on Kapil Sharma's new show. They will air the show only after IPL.