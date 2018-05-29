 »   »   »  Salman Khan Says His Popularity Is Because Of Dus Ka Dum & TV, Not Because Of Films!

Salman Shares His Experience

At the press meet, the Race 3 actor said, "2008 mein yeh show shuru hua tha and I think that was my television debut. Aur uss waqt, thoda sa mere preti negativity chal raha tha, and I was really scared to come in my original personality on the show."

Salman Was Scared To Appear On The Show!

"But I thought of appearing on the show, as television is the most powerful medium that we have. I asked my father whether to do the show or not as there would be common man (and me) on the show, and I was scared of being me, of being who I am."

The Actor Took His Father's Advise

His father advised him to go on the show. He said, "This is what you are, this is who you are. Go and show the world who you are. If people accept then it is good, else change yourself!" Salman added that this made sense to him!

His Popularity Is Because Of The Show & TV, Not Because Of His Films!

The actor further said that people accepted him the way he was/is. He recalls as to how people didn't remember him because of his superhit films, but because of his show, Dus Ka Dum. He added that his popularity is because of Dus Ka Dum and TV, not because of his films.

Dus Ka Dum & Bigg Boss TRPs

During media interaction, the actor was in a jovial mood. When media questioned about TRPs, the actor was quoted as saying, "I wish Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss keep on beating each other on TRP charts."

Salman Talks About The Game!

Talking about the show, the actor said that through this show, we will get to know as to what people of India think.

People cannot find the answers of the questions that are being asked on the show anywhere! These questions were asked on SONY LIV (survey) app and Lakhs of people answered the questions. The contestants, who come on the show, will have to guess what the people have answered (in the survey).