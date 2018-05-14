 »   »   » Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami & Other TV Stars Share Cute Pictures & Wish Their Moms On Mother’s Day

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a picture (that she took when her family had been to a vacation with her, post Bigg Boss 11) snapped with her mom and Maasi and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day mom and maasi ❤️"- (sic)

Sanaya Irani

"Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there , for being who you are, doing what you do and making us who we are . Mom thank you for always teaching me the one thing I value the most that good things happen to good people and I promise to pass it on to my kids too .Have a great Mother's Day everyone." - (sic)

Divyanka Tripathi

"Cheers to the three most beautiful mothers in my life! #HappyMothersDay to you beautiful women who've enriched me in different ways. @neelam.tripathi121 @manjudahiya009 #PriyankaTiwari." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget

"Of course that baby is me and that's my very svelte mom holding me. So many years hence, nothing's changed. She's still kinda holding me coz there's no two ways about it. I will always be her baby. And though I don't say this as often as I should be, please know Maa that love you so so much - even in the moments when we are at loggerheads with each other... more so, on second thoughts!" - (sic)

"I don't know how you put up with me because if I had a daughter like me I would've definitely disowned me a long time ago. 😉 JOKING! You did good maa!😊Thank you for your patience, tolerance and resilience over the years, for your understanding and everything you do for me." - (sic)

Jennifer Further Wrote

"Not forgetting my beautiful grandparents responsible for both of us that followed after! Though they aren't around to read this note, they're the ones that took care of me and brought me up when my parents went to work." - (sic)

"Trust me when I say that a little girl has known and valued no better childhood! So, thank ma, aai, abba for being my guiding light as a mother, father and friend all through. I hold that hand firm even still, never letting go because you never lost sight of me. My guardian angels yesterday, today and always! ❤#grounded #happymothersday #cherish #reminisce #childhoodmemories." - (sic)

Shiny Doshi

"Some people only dream of meeting their favourite dancer, i got raised by one#mom#. The one who taught me 'THE DANCE OF LIFE'❤ and we dance to glory together. Happy mothers day maa😘" - (sic)

Mouni Roy

Mouni posted a beautiful picture of herself snapped with her Mom in a white golden sari. She captioned it, "My home & the world ❤️." - (sic)

Deepika Singh

"Happy Mother's Day to you mummy. Thank you for shaping me the way I'm . Thank you for the morning discipline you gave me, by not letting me sleep after 6 am. Thank you for letting me know how to be pleasant even in difficult circumstances." - (sic)

"Thank you for making me fall in love with Yoga . The list is endless. But really you are the best Mom who knows the art of parenting. Thank you so much for everything mummy. Today I'm happy & satisfied bcz you gave me this art. May I'll also become a mother like you. Wishing you a very very happy Mother's Day mummy. #happymothersday❤️ #momdaughter #momson." - (sic)

Ankita Bhargava

Posting a picture snapped with her mom, Ankita wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Maa! I am Cos U R! Thanku for Shaping me into the woman I am today!" - (sic)

Surbhi Chandna

"Hey Mother ( Amo as I lovingly address you ).. today and everyday is your DAY.. if i am down and low nobody can sense it the way you do , thanks for dealing with my foolish moods , you don't let the exhaustion reflect on your face, thanks for surprising me with my favourite dishes everyday .. My aim is to fulfill all your desires just to see that warm and priceless smile on that gorgeous face..Thankyou for being my entire WORLD..This post can't sum-up what i want to express Mother POWAI .. Happy AMO Day 😘 @shashi_cp." - (sic)

Drashti Dhami

Drashti shared a major throwback picture (childhood picture) and wrote, "My world my life ♥️♥️♥️♥️ happy Mother's Day mom 😘😘😘😘😘" - (sic)

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to these gorgeous mothers and to all the mothers around the world!" - (sic)

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shabbir shared one picture snapped with his mother, and other of Kanchi snapped with kids and wrote, "Thank you Mom for your unconditional love always and every day , for taking care of me every step of the way and thank you @kanchikaul for being an amazing mother in a million ways and for giving me Azai and Ivarr .... and nurturing them so beautifully every second of every day. You both make me a better man and I am forever grateful ❤❤❤ #happymothersday #myPillars #lifeline #myworld." - (sic)

Kishwer Merchant

"My mom is my greatest inspiration of grace and values. On Mothers Day I just wish to be just like her. Enjoying a loving #ParivarRavivar with her the Mohey way." - (sic)