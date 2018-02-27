 »   »   » NEW PICS: Sanaya-Mohit, Bharti-Harsh & Others Attend Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim GRAND Reception

Dipika & Shoaib Looked Perfect At Their Reception

At the wedding reception, Dipika looked like a princess in a golden full sleeved gown with a golden dupatta, while her prince charming, Shoaib wore a red and golden sherwani with golden shawl.

Dipika & Shoaib With His Sister Saba

Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim shared a couple of pictures from the wedding reception. In one of the picture, the couple was seen posing with family. In another picture, Dipika and Shoiab posed with Saba.

ShoaIka Posing With Guests

Wild Ripperz Crew shared a picture and wrote, "🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉 THANK YOU @shoaib2087 sir AND @ms.dipika Mam FOR INVITING US. AND WE WISH YOU A HAPPY MARRIED LIFE AND ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD .. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH AND WE LOVE YOU BOTH SOO MUCH ❤️❤️ 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎊🎉🎊"

Mohit-Sanaya With Bharti-Harsh

Mohit Sehgal shared a picture snapped with his wife, Sanaya Irani, Harsh and Bharti and wrote, "After sooooo long . Love u @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘.

Sanaya Says, 'Shoaib & Dipika Are Sweetest Couple'

Sanaya and Mohit, who were seen with Dipika and Shoaib on Nach Baliye 8 attended the reception. Talking about Dipika and Shoaib, Sanaya told during media interview, that they were the sweetest couple on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

Dipika & Shoaib's Reception

Even Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, who were also part of the dance reality show, graced Dipika and Shoaib's reception. Earlier, Bharti had shared ShoaIka's reception invitation card and revealed as to how excited they are to attend their reception.

In Pic: Falaq & Other Guests With ShoaIka

Apart from Sanaya, Mohit, Bharti and Harsh, Arti Singh and Pankaj Dheer also graced the reception. Also, Dipika and Shoaib's friends, Jyotsna Chandola, Kajol Shrivatsava and Falaq Naaz, who attended the couple's 'Nikaah', were present at the reception. They also shared a few pictures and videos on their Instagram stories.

Kajol On Dipika & Shoaib

Talking about Dipika and Shoaib, Kajol told Mid-day, "I know Dipika and Shoaib bhai from last one and a half years. I joined the cast of Sasural Simar Kaa in 2016 and I have known them since. I am shooting every day, but I still managed to take out three days for the wedding.

'Shoaib & Dipika Are Perfect Couple'

She said that Shoaib and Dipika are the perfect couple, "I feel a wedding is all about compatibility and togetherness. I have seen them since last one and a half years."

In Pic: ShoaIka With Family

She further added, "They have been an ideal couple, both are such good human beings. They have always stood by each other and have loved each other unconditionally."