 »   »   » Sanaya Irani Says Being Part Of Bollywood Film Fanaa Was A Mistake, But Why?

Sanaya’s Short Film Gets 1 Million views

The actress took to social media, "Thank you @akashgoila for this yummy and creative cake and thank you everyone for all the love you'll have been showering on #dumdumdumroo keep watching , keep loving, keep smiling and don't be judgmental 😀😀😀" - (sic)

Fanaa Wasn’t Route To Get Into Bollywood

While many television actresses are now entering Bollywood, Sanaya had already been was part of Bollywood film Fanaa that starred superstars Aamir Khan and Kajol. When asked as to why she was not seen in films post Fanaa, she told HT that the film wasn't a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake!

Fanaa Was A Mistake!

She was quoted by HT as saying, "Everyone keeps talking about Fanaa, but let me just make it clear - Fanaa wasn't a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake, honestly."

Why Sanaya Feels Fanaa Was A Mistake?

"To be in the movie and just walk in the background. When I was offered the film, I thought ‘this sounds fun'. However, I had a great time meeting and shooting with Aamir and Kajol, who are great in their craft."

Sanaya Was Offered Films

She further added, "I have been offered two-three films, which I have said ‘no' to - which may have been wrong (on my part), as they went on to become big. But, I haven't been offered something worth my while."

Sanaya In Vodka Shots

Recently, the actress was seen on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. She will also be seen on Beyond Original web series, Vodka Shots as Keya Sharma, created by Mamta Yash Patnaik. The first teaser of the web series was released a few months ago in which Sanaya was seen holding a drink and looking quite distraught.

Karan V Grover Opposite Sanaya In Vodka Shots

The second teaser of the web series featured Karan V Grover, who was seen driving a car and drinking vodka! Karan will be seen playing the role of Shlok.