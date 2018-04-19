 »   »   » Sanaya Irani Says Being Part Of Bollywood Film Fanaa Was A Mistake, But Why?

Related Articles
- Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’
- NEW PICS: Sanaya-Mohit, Bharti-Harsh & Others Attend Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim GRAND Reception
- Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!
- Sanaya Irani & Nia Sharma Have A Blast On Their Birthdays (PICS)
- Sargun Mehta’s Extended Birthday Celebrations With Her Girl Gang – Sanaya Irani, Asha Negi & Others
- Is Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Going Off Air?
- Barun Sobti Celebrates Birthday With Wife, Friends Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra & Others
- Why The Makers Decided To Replace Niti Taylor On Life OK’s Ghulam?
- Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Says It’s A Fair Game; Hard Work & Fans' Support Made Them Win!
- Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal Declared As Winner By Tweeples!
- Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Here’s How The Team Had Fun Shooting For The Finale …
- Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit & Sanam-Abigail - Who Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8?
- Mollywood Retake: Who Can Replace Aamir Khan, Kajol & Others If Fanaa Is Remade In Malayalam?
Television actress shot to fame with shows like Left Right Left and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress was recently seen in a short film, Dum Dum Dumroo.
The film that was directed and produced by Akash Goila featured Anil Charanjeett. The film was also co-produced by Aashish Sachdeva. Recently, the film got 1 Million views.
Sanaya’s Short Film Gets 1 Million views
The actress took to social media, "Thank you @akashgoila for this yummy and creative cake and thank you everyone for all the love you'll have been showering on #dumdumdumroo keep watching , keep loving, keep smiling and don't be judgmental 😀😀😀" - (sic)
Fanaa Wasn’t Route To Get Into Bollywood
While many television actresses are now entering Bollywood, Sanaya had already been was part of Bollywood film Fanaa that starred superstars Aamir Khan and Kajol. When asked as to why she was not seen in films post Fanaa, she told HT that the film wasn't a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake!
Fanaa Was A Mistake!
She was quoted by HT as saying, "Everyone keeps talking about Fanaa, but let me just make it clear - Fanaa wasn't a route to get into Bollywood. It was a mistake, honestly."
Why Sanaya Feels Fanaa Was A Mistake?
"To be in the movie and just walk in the background. When I was offered the film, I thought ‘this sounds fun'. However, I had a great time meeting and shooting with Aamir and Kajol, who are great in their craft."
Sanaya Was Offered Films
She further added, "I have been offered two-three films, which I have said ‘no' to - which may have been wrong (on my part), as they went on to become big. But, I haven't been offered something worth my while."
Sanaya In Vodka Shots
Recently, the actress was seen on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. She will also be seen on Beyond Original web series, Vodka Shots as Keya Sharma, created by Mamta Yash Patnaik. The first teaser of the web series was released a few months ago in which Sanaya was seen holding a drink and looking quite distraught.
Karan V Grover Opposite Sanaya In Vodka Shots
The second teaser of the web series featured Karan V Grover, who was seen driving a car and drinking vodka! Karan will be seen playing the role of Shlok.
Preeti Simoes On Kapil's Team Squashing Ali Asgar's Statements: What Will Ali Asgar Get From Lying?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.