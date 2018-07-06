 »   »   »  Sanju Effect! Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle Director Vinod Tiwari Wants To Do Biopic On Kapil Sharma!

Sanju Effect!

Vinod was quoted by IANS as saying, "After watching ‘Sanju', I am inspired to make a biopic and I feel biopic on Kapil Sharma will be worth it. It's a story that needs to be out."

Biopic On Kapil Sharma

He added, "In 2010, we wanted to make a film with Kapilji but producers Surendra Puri and Nostrum couldn't do it then. Now they are also keen on doing a biopic."

Vinod Wants Either Kapil or Krushna to Play Kapil!

When asked as to whom he wants to play Kapil's role, he said, "If Kapilji agrees to play himself, I would love to work with him or else I feel Krushna Abhishek will be perfect for the role as they are known for their comic timing and he will do justice for Kapilji's character."

Kapil’s Journey To Stardom

Kapil has come a long way! His journey to stardom is inspiring. He had won millions of hearts by bringing smiles to their faces. He has been one of the most successful comedians! The actor-comedian had bagged top positions (11th place in 2016 and 18th position in 2018) on Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

The King Of Comedy Is Surrounded With Controversies

But of late, he has been hitting the headlines for controversies surrounding his professional and personal life. From his mid-air scuffle with Sunil Grover to the recent Twitter rant, Kapil has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Post these controversies, he had vanished! It was also said that he is suffering from depression and taking medications.

Kapil’s Reverse Transformation Has Shocked Everyone!

He was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, and recently at a supermarket in Amsterdam. His reverse transformation had shocked everyone!