 »   »   »  Sanju Effect! Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle Director Vinod Tiwari Wants To Do Biopic On Kapil Sharma!

Vinod Tiwari, who will make his debut as a director with the upcoming film, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, is keen on making a biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, which is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He adds that they wanted to make a film in 2010, but couldn't as the producers were not ready. But it seems now they are keen on doing the biopic.
He also revealed as to whom he wants to see as Kapil in Kapil's biopic.
Sanju Effect!
Vinod was quoted by IANS as saying, "After watching ‘Sanju', I am inspired to make a biopic and I feel biopic on Kapil Sharma will be worth it. It's a story that needs to be out."
Biopic On Kapil Sharma
He added, "In 2010, we wanted to make a film with Kapilji but producers Surendra Puri and Nostrum couldn't do it then. Now they are also keen on doing a biopic."
Vinod Wants Either Kapil or Krushna to Play Kapil!
When asked as to whom he wants to play Kapil's role, he said, "If Kapilji agrees to play himself, I would love to work with him or else I feel Krushna Abhishek will be perfect for the role as they are known for their comic timing and he will do justice for Kapilji's character."
Kapil’s Journey To Stardom
Kapil has come a long way! His journey to stardom is inspiring. He had won millions of hearts by bringing smiles to their faces. He has been one of the most successful comedians! The actor-comedian had bagged top positions (11th place in 2016 and 18th position in 2018) on Forbes Celebrity 100 list.
The King Of Comedy Is Surrounded With Controversies
But of late, he has been hitting the headlines for controversies surrounding his professional and personal life. From his mid-air scuffle with Sunil Grover to the recent Twitter rant, Kapil has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Post these controversies, he had vanished! It was also said that he is suffering from depression and taking medications.
Kapil’s Reverse Transformation Has Shocked Everyone!
He was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, and recently at a supermarket in Amsterdam. His reverse transformation had shocked everyone!
Well, what do you think about Kapil's biopic - should it be made? If yes, should Krushna play Kapil's role? Hit the comment box to share your views.
(With IANS Inputs)
