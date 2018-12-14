 »   »   »  Sapna Choudhary Beats Priyanka Chopra; Anup Jalota Among Top 10 Most Searched Celebs In 2018!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, Google released its 'Year in Search 2018' report, which reveals the top trends that dominated the search engine this year. Apparently, the 'lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year'! The list of most searched celebrities on Google for 2018 is out and among the top 10 list, television celebrities - Bigg Boss contestants have found a place! Yes, you read it right, but it is not Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde or Arshi Khan on top 10 list!
Check out the list of television celebrities on top 10 list of most searched celebrities in 2018!
Sapna Choudhary Is Third Most Searched Celebrity!
Bigg Boss 11 contestant and popular Haryanavi dancer, Sapna Choudhary has made it to the third place on Top 10 most searched celebrities! The actress has beaten Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and even the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan!
Sapna’s HIT Dance Performances
Post Bigg Boss stint, Sapna had underwent major makeover. She is extremely busy with events. Two of her events were stopped as people created havoc! Many people get the tickets just to catch the glimpse of Sapna. Her song, ‘Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal' is superhit and are played in many parties, pubs and clubs.
Sapna’s Dance Performances Were Halted
Early this year, the BB 11 contestant was in Kanpur to perform but the event was stopped mid-way as people created havoc by pelting stones. Recently, in Bihar, one died and several got injured as the crowd went berserk and broke the barricading. Many climbed the tent, which collapsed, leading to a stampede.
Item Songs
Sapna had performed in TV show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani. She is also seen in a few album songs. She has even performed item numbers in Bollywood movies like Dosti Ke Side Effects and Veere Di Wedding.
Salman Khan
At seventh place is Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan! The actor is highest paid Indian celebrity, according to the Forbes' annual list this year. He occupied the first place for the third consecutive year.
Anup Jalot
Anup Jalota, who is popularly known as Bhajan Samraat is at the 9th place. The devotional singer surprised the fans by participating in the Bigg Boss 12 house. He was also in news for announcing his relationship with his student Jasleen Matharu while entering the Bigg Boss house, and calling it fake, as he exit the house!
