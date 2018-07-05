 »   »   »  Sapna Choudhary, Jyoti Kumar & Other Bigg Boss Contestants Who Shocked Fans With Their Makeovers

Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary, the popular Haryanvi dancer, is also known as 'Anaarkali of Haryana'. Of late, she is seen attending events, and her dressing sense is praise-worthy. She is active on social media and has shared a few pictures from various events, which has stunned fans! Recently, Sapna was seen wearing an embellished corset top worn with a fringy jacket. She looked gorgeous and different in this bold avatar!

Manveer Gujjar

Manveer Gujjar was known for his rough and rugged look. For almost entire season (Bigg Boss 10) he was seen sporting a heavy beard and thick moustache. It was during the nominations that he shaved the beard. Post his Bigg Boss stint, fans loved his clean look!

Lokesh Kumari Sharma

From the girl next door to a fitness freak, Lokesh Kumari Sharma has come a long way. Her Instagram account is filled with a lot of videos and pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her curves with elan!

Mehajabi Siddiqui

It has to be recalled that Arshi had called Mehajabi as 'kaali daayan' during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. At that time, Mehajabi had told Arshi that if she sees her with make-up, she won't be able to recognise her. Well, we must say she is right! Her pictures are the proof. She will be featuring in a music single, in which she will be seen in a glamorous look. Her husband Azim Sheikh will be featuring with her! (Image Source: Facebook)

Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari, who hails from Massaudi in Bihar, looked different post her Bigg Boss stint. Many wondered whether she has gone under the knife to look so beautiful.

Arshi Khan

The most controversial contestant of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan who was popular for her stylish nightwear (that she wore inside the Bigg Boss house), has undergone a drastic image makeover. She has lost oodles of weight and upped her style game. Recently, she hit headlines for her bikini pictures!