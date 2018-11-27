 »   »   »  Sara Khan’s Comment On ‘Burqa’ Goes Viral; Apologises For Hurting Muslim Sentiments!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cleric With Live Bullet Caught While Meeting Kejriwal
-
- Nokia 7.1 India-Launch Pegged For December 6
- Aamir Khan Apologises For The Failure Of Thugs Of Hindostan
- KTM Duke 125 Vs Duke 200 — A Brief Comparison
- HWC 2018: All you need to know on India
- 10 Haunting Signs That Death Is Near
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
Sara Khan was in news recently for her latest song 'Black Heart'. The actress was bashed for posing nude in the song poster and was also criticised for the song as she was seen in a bold avatar. She has hit the headlines once again, for her comment on 'burqa'! During the launch of her song, Sara had made a few statements which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. In the video, that has gone viral, Sara was seen with Rakhi and had made comments on 'burqa'. In the viral video, she was seen talking about how trolls should not just propagate wearing 'burqa' all the time and have 'parda' instead on their eyes instead.
Rakhi too, was seen telling that she will make all men wear 'burqa'. The video has received a lot of backlash. In the latest video on her Instagram, Sara is seen apologising for hurting Muslim sentiments.
Sara Khan Apologises To Muslim Community
She captioned the video as, "Apologies to all the Muslims for what I said I don't know what was I thinking 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 extremely sorry 🙏🙏🙏🙏." - (sic) Rakhi too, commented, "Me too sorry all islamik people sorry🙏🙏🙏🙏." - (sic)
‘The Way I Expressed It Was Probably Wrong’
In the video, she is seen telling, "Ek video hai, jo viral horahi hai bahot. Meine usme Islam ke upar comment kiya hai, burqe ke upar comment kiya hai. Mera kehne ka matalb woh nahi tha, mere alfaaz galat the, mere tareqee galat tha (A video in which I had commented on Islam and burqa is going viral. I didn't mean what I said. The way I expressed it was probably wrong)." - (sic)
‘I Am No One To Point Out Anything About Any Religion’
"Mein koi nahi hoti kisi bi religion ke upar awaz uptane wali ya uske upar point out karne wali. Uske liye mein bahot bahot maafi mangti hun. To all the Muslims, jinke bi emotions meine hurt kiya hai Aur jo bi meine baatein kahi hai mera woh matlab nahi tha. I'm extremely sorry (I am no one to point out anything about any religion. I'm extremely sorry who are hurt with my words)." - (sic)
‘I'm Extremely Sorry’
She concludes by saying, "Galtiyan insaan se hi hoti hain, aur mujhse bahot baadi galti hui hai. I just want to apologise. I'm extremely sorry. (Mistakes happen by human, and I made a very big mistake, for that I'm extremely sorry). - (sic)
Sara Trolled
Many of them have trolled for this video as well. One of the users wrote, "Yeh sahhi hai pehle moo main jo aye boldo phir sorry krlo Waah." - (sic) Another user wrote, "Sorry doesn't work, you should use your mind before you speak up." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
What're Your Thought? 🙄 . (Vc:- @voompla)
A post shared by @ indian__cinema on Nov 26, 2018 at 5:48am PST
View this post on Instagram
Apologies to all the Muslims for what I said I don’t know what was I thinking 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 extremely sorry 🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Nov 26, 2018 at 4:18am PST
Most Read: BB 12's Srishty On 'Saiyan-Bhaiya' Comment: Sreesanth Knew About The Line & Didn't Stop Them!