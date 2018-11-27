 »   »   »  Sara Khan’s Comment On ‘Burqa’ Goes Viral; Apologises For Hurting Muslim Sentiments!

Sara Khan Apologises To Muslim Community

She captioned the video as, "Apologies to all the Muslims for what I said I don't know what was I thinking 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 extremely sorry 🙏🙏🙏🙏." - (sic) Rakhi too, commented, "Me too sorry all islamik people sorry🙏🙏🙏🙏." - (sic)

‘The Way I Expressed It Was Probably Wrong’

In the video, she is seen telling, "Ek video hai, jo viral horahi hai bahot. Meine usme Islam ke upar comment kiya hai, burqe ke upar comment kiya hai. Mera kehne ka matalb woh nahi tha, mere alfaaz galat the, mere tareqee galat tha (A video in which I had commented on Islam and burqa is going viral. I didn't mean what I said. The way I expressed it was probably wrong)." - (sic)

‘I Am No One To Point Out Anything About Any Religion’

"Mein koi nahi hoti kisi bi religion ke upar awaz uptane wali ya uske upar point out karne wali. Uske liye mein bahot bahot maafi mangti hun. To all the Muslims, jinke bi emotions meine hurt kiya hai Aur jo bi meine baatein kahi hai mera woh matlab nahi tha. I'm extremely sorry (I am no one to point out anything about any religion. I'm extremely sorry who are hurt with my words)." - (sic)

‘I'm Extremely Sorry’

She concludes by saying, "Galtiyan insaan se hi hoti hain, aur mujhse bahot baadi galti hui hai. I just want to apologise. I'm extremely sorry. (Mistakes happen by human, and I made a very big mistake, for that I'm extremely sorry). - (sic)

Sara Trolled

Many of them have trolled for this video as well. One of the users wrote, "Yeh sahhi hai pehle moo main jo aye boldo phir sorry krlo Waah." - (sic) Another user wrote, "Sorry doesn't work, you should use your mind before you speak up." - (sic)