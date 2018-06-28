 »   »   »  After Nude Bathtub Controversy, Now Sara Khan & Her Sister’s Bikini Pictures Go Viral!

Sara Khan & Her Sister Chilling In Goa

The actress is in Goa along with her sister Ayra. The duo is seen chilling with their friends and having a gala time! The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Goa vibes ❤️ #familytime❤️" - (sic)

Sara’s Bikini Picture Goes Viral

Sharing another picture, the Jana Na Dil Se Door actress wrote, "🌊 🌊 🌊 Feeeeeel❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Goaaaaaaaaaa #day1❤️ Oh yes picture credit @yammkhan ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘." - (sic)

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sizzles In Bikini

The actress also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which they were seen having a good time at the beach, near the pool and in the bar!

Ayra Sizzles In Bikini

Sara's sister, Ayra too, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram stories. Sharing this picture, Ayra wrote, "Without fake tan I have the skin tones of a dead Jellyfish. . . . #familytime #tannedup. Ain't no picture with them 💁🏼." - (sic)

Sara & Ayra With Their Friends

In a picture, Sara was flaunting her hot bod in pink beachwear and posing with her sister and friends. Sharing the picture, Ayra wrote, "Vacay .. #famtime." - (sic)