 »   »   »  After Nude Bathtub Controversy, Now Sara Khan & Her Sister’s Bikini Pictures Go Viral!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sara Khan is one of the controversial actresses in the television industry. The actress was recently in news as her nude bathtub photo went viral on social media. Apparently, this happened when the actress, along with her sister Ayra Khan, were chilling in Sri Lanka. Ayra had accidentally uploaded the video of Sara. Although she deleted it in no time, people had grabbed the snapshots of nude video, which went viral on social media. The actress had clarified that they didn't do anything wrong and it just happened.
Now, the actress is yet again hitting the headlines! This time, her bikini pictures have gone viral on social media.
Sara Khan & Her Sister Chilling In Goa
The actress is in Goa along with her sister Ayra. The duo is seen chilling with their friends and having a gala time! The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Goa vibes ❤️ #familytime❤️" - (sic)
Sara’s Bikini Picture Goes Viral
Sharing another picture, the Jana Na Dil Se Door actress wrote, "🌊 🌊 🌊 Feeeeeel❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Goaaaaaaaaaa #day1❤️ Oh yes picture credit @yammkhan ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘." - (sic)
Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sizzles In Bikini
The actress also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which they were seen having a good time at the beach, near the pool and in the bar!
Ayra Sizzles In Bikini
Sara's sister, Ayra too, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram stories. Sharing this picture, Ayra wrote, "Without fake tan I have the skin tones of a dead Jellyfish. . . . #familytime #tannedup. Ain't no picture with them 💁🏼." - (sic)
Sara & Ayra With Their Friends
In a picture, Sara was flaunting her hot bod in pink beachwear and posing with her sister and friends. Sharing the picture, Ayra wrote, "Vacay .. #famtime." - (sic)
