 »   »   »  Fun Time Goes Terribly Wrong! Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan, who was in news for her new venture, Bitchy Bee, is yet again hitting the headlines, but for a wrong reason! The actress has become the latest victim of the Internet.
Sara, who is currently in Sri Lanka with her sister Ayra Khan for an event, got into an embarrassing situation!
Fun Time Goes Terribly Wrong!
Apparently, Sara and her sister were having fun time taking shower inside a bathtub. But things went terribly wrong when Ayra made a major blunder. Ayra uploaded a video on her Instagram story in which a nude Sara was seen having fun in a bathtub.
Sara’s Nude Video Goes Viral
It seems Sara wasn't aware of a video being shot and shared on Ayra's Insta story. After realising that she made a blunder, Ayra deleted the video. Yet a few managed to grab a snapshot of Sara!
Was The Video Leaked Intentionally?
A few of them suspect that the video was leaked intentionally and shared to create a hype since Sara looked happy in the picture and was looked pretty cool as her sister filmed her naked!
Sara Breaks Her Silence On Her Nude Video
Sara breaks her silence on the nude video. She was quoted by IB Times, "I don't know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister."
Sara’s Sister Was Drunk When She Uploaded The Video
"She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful."
Ayra Khan
Meanwhile, a few minutes after deleting the video, Sara's sister shared a picture of herself inside a bathtub on Instagram and wrote, "Hey there 🙋🏻 ...#vacayyyy." - (sic)
