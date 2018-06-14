 »   »   »  Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video: An Upset Sara Says, 'We Didn’t Do Anything Wrong, It Just Happened!'

Sara & Ayra On Nude Bathtub Video

Yesterday (June 13, 2018), the actress and her sister went LIVE on Instagram. Sara said that they didn't do anything wrong. It was not their main purpose and it just happened. She also lashed out at people who are abusing them and questioning their religion on social media.

‘You Guys Got To Respect Us Too’

"One more thing that me and Ayra kehna chahte hai that we respect each one of you, we respect your thoughts, we respect what you feel. But you guys got to respect us too." - (sic)

Sara Asks People Not TO Say Wrong Words To Her Sister

"We don't do any wrong purposely, if something wrong has happened, we got to work to make it right. I feel she is a little one. You guys should understand and not say such wrong words to her." - (sic)

Sara & Ayra Are Hurt

"She is hurt and upset. We both actually are! We were having so much fun last night and out of being tipsy whatever has happened has happened. She deleted it in a no time, but people... they don't see good things in such less time, it's a bad thing... it's so huge and big... It's sad and bad." - (sic)

Sara Lashes Out At People Who Are Abusing Them

"But that doesn't stop us. So if you think by abusing, by writing s**t, by taking bad about us, you are going to put us down, NO... that's not happening. We just want to say that we didn't do anything wrong, it was not our main purpose, it just happened." - (sic)

‘Everything Just Went Wrong’

"Everything just went wrong. Sabke zindagi mein kuch galat hota hai, hogaya galat. Baas yehi bolna chahenge. Jisko gandha bolna hai woh bolta rahe, we don't give a f (pauses), we don't care." - (sic)

Sara Lashes Out At People Who Are Questioning About Their Religion

"We are happy and to those who ask us what is our religion... We are humans. Firstly, we are humans, then we belong from a Muslim family. For all the religious Muslims here who comment and write s**t on our pictures, first please stop watching our pictures, if you are that religious because you are doing ‘gunaah' by watching us." - (sic)

She Asks People To Stop Watching/Commenting On Their Pictures

"If we are such ‘gunehgaar' you should not watch, like or comment on our pictures. That's it! Thank You! We will do whatever we want to do, what we think is right, we will do that!" - (sic)