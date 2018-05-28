English
 »   »   »  Sara Khan Slammed With A Legal Notice By Her Close Friend!

Sara Khan Slammed With A Legal Notice By Her Close Friend!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Sara Khan is donning the producer's hat for the first time for her new venture, 'Bitchy Bee'. But looks like the actress will have to face a few roadblocks in her new journey.

    Apparently, Sara is slammed with a legal notice by her close friend, Rajeev Khinchi!

    Sara Khan’s Show Bitchy Bee

    Celebrities/famous personalities will be coming on board to reveal their unseen and unheard secrets to the fans. The show's (Bitchy Bee) concept is such that the actors are not provided with scripts and they have to be themselves & stay true to the situations, as the cameras are rolling!

    Sara Khan Slammed With A Legal Notice By Her Close Friend!

    Sara happened to share the concept with Rajeev, who was part of one of the episodes which involved the setting of a party. But now that the show is about to go on air, Rajeev has slammed Sara with a legal notice.

    Rajeev Talks About Sara’s Show

    Rajeev was quoted by India-forums as saying, "I was asked to be part of Bitchy Bee and revealed my other side. So it was all as a friend we were discussing and laughing as it was said to be audition clips."

    Rajeev Wasn’t Aware That The Episode Will Go On Air

    "I wasn't knowing that it was being shoot to air. So I feel cheated and fooled. But I'm really not comfortable with its being air. Yesterday I came to knew when Sara called and said our episode will be airing this week. I have warned them to not air it if they do, I'll have to stop them legally."

    Sara’s Story

    Sara told the entertainment portal, "The concept of the show was made clear to everyone present on the sets, be it Rajeev or anyone else. The idea of Bitchy Bee is to reveal the real and at times, bitchy side of people, which never happens on TV shows otherwise. Rajeev is a dear friend and just like anyone, he was himself during the shoot."

    The Actress Reveals

    "The 2 minutes of footage that came in involving him was really good in terms of content and staying true to the show. Also, everyone on the sets was informed about the nature of the show, so there is no point of misinformation."

    Rajeev Didn’t Want His Footage To Be Aired!

    "I, in fact called Rajeev a couple of days ago to tell that his footage has come out amazing and that it would be great for the show. But, he repeatedly told me to not to air his part etc etc. That actually makes no sense, but I did not much heed to it and did not make a deal, because after all he is a friend."

    Sara Wasn’t Expecting Legal Notice

    "The next day, I am slammed with this legal notice which left me shocked. I have no clue why is it an issue all of a sudden. Everything and everyone on the sets can vouch for me, if needed."

    Will Sara Respond To Rajeev Through A Legal Notice?

    When asked as to whether Sara will respond to Rajeev through a legal notice, she said that she will release the first episode today (May 28, 2018) and nothing can stop it! She also added that although she has talked with lawyer, she doesn't want to take a legal route as he is a friend. But if needed, she will respond legally.

    Vikas Gupta Slams A Troller For Posting Abusive Comment; Asks Fans To Show Some Attention!

    Read more about: sara khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue