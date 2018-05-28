Sara Khan’s Show Bitchy Bee

Celebrities/famous personalities will be coming on board to reveal their unseen and unheard secrets to the fans. The show's (Bitchy Bee) concept is such that the actors are not provided with scripts and they have to be themselves & stay true to the situations, as the cameras are rolling!

Sara Khan Slammed With A Legal Notice By Her Close Friend!

Sara happened to share the concept with Rajeev, who was part of one of the episodes which involved the setting of a party. But now that the show is about to go on air, Rajeev has slammed Sara with a legal notice.

Rajeev Talks About Sara’s Show

Rajeev was quoted by India-forums as saying, "I was asked to be part of Bitchy Bee and revealed my other side. So it was all as a friend we were discussing and laughing as it was said to be audition clips."

Rajeev Wasn’t Aware That The Episode Will Go On Air

"I wasn't knowing that it was being shoot to air. So I feel cheated and fooled. But I'm really not comfortable with its being air. Yesterday I came to knew when Sara called and said our episode will be airing this week. I have warned them to not air it if they do, I'll have to stop them legally."

Sara’s Story

Sara told the entertainment portal, "The concept of the show was made clear to everyone present on the sets, be it Rajeev or anyone else. The idea of Bitchy Bee is to reveal the real and at times, bitchy side of people, which never happens on TV shows otherwise. Rajeev is a dear friend and just like anyone, he was himself during the shoot."

The Actress Reveals

"The 2 minutes of footage that came in involving him was really good in terms of content and staying true to the show. Also, everyone on the sets was informed about the nature of the show, so there is no point of misinformation."

Rajeev Didn’t Want His Footage To Be Aired!

"I, in fact called Rajeev a couple of days ago to tell that his footage has come out amazing and that it would be great for the show. But, he repeatedly told me to not to air his part etc etc. That actually makes no sense, but I did not much heed to it and did not make a deal, because after all he is a friend."

Sara Wasn’t Expecting Legal Notice

"The next day, I am slammed with this legal notice which left me shocked. I have no clue why is it an issue all of a sudden. Everything and everyone on the sets can vouch for me, if needed."

Will Sara Respond To Rajeev Through A Legal Notice?

When asked as to whether Sara will respond to Rajeev through a legal notice, she said that she will release the first episode today (May 28, 2018) and nothing can stop it! She also added that although she has talked with lawyer, she doesn't want to take a legal route as he is a friend. But if needed, she will respond legally.