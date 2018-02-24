 »   »   » Sasural ‘Dipika’ Ka! Shoaib Ibrahim’s Family Welcomes Dipika Kakar In A GRAND Manner! (PICS)

Shoaib’s Family Welcomes Dipika

Dipika was welcomed by Shoaib's family members in a grand way. The actress was taken aback and surprised with the arrangements. She also took to social media to express her happiness.

Dipika's Special Entry

Sharing a picture, Dipika wrote, "My special entry into my sasural !!! Thank you @kalkifashion for the amazing outfit 😊😊😊😊 #dodilmilrahehain #desistyle #desibride #happiness."

Sasural 'Dipika' Ka

Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "I dont have words!!! The song says what he made me feel like 😊😍.. Thank you @shoaib2087 ❤❤❤❤ #dodilmilrahehain."

'Baharon Phul Barsao'

Shoaib also shared the same video and wrote, "बहारों फूल बरसाओ मेरा महबूब आया है ...🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @ms.dipika #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye."

Dipika & Shoaib

In the video, Dipika and Shoaib are seen walking together holding hands on the path which was spread with rose petals. As they walked by they were showered with rose petals.

Dipika & Shoaib

Dipika was looking beautiful in a white sharara. Shoaib too, colour co-ordinated with Dipika. He looked dapper in a white and red sherwani with a beautiful shawl which had floral prints.

Post Marriage Rituals

The couple were also seen playing fun games which also part of the ritual. Both were asked to find a ring that is immersed in a vessel filled with rose petals and milk. Well, any guess as to who won the game?

Dipika Won The Ring Game!

Yes, it's Dipika! As per the ritual, the person who finds the ring will rule the heart and the house of her partner.

Dipika & Shoaib's Pre-wedding Festivities

For the uninitiated, the pre-wedding rituals - Haldi (was held on February 20), Mehendi and Sangeet (were held on February 21) were held at Shoaib's hometown Bhopal.

ShoaIka's Nikaah

The nikaah was held on February 22, at Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha - a town near Kanpur. The pre-wedding and nikaah was attended by family members and a few friends - Falaq Naaz, Jyotsna Chandola and Kajol Shrivastava from the television industry.

Shoaib's Father's Wish

It was said that the couple was planning for a lavish wedding some time later this year in Jaipur, but since Shoaib's father was unwell, and wanted them to get married as soon as possible, at the same place, where he married his mother (Maudaha).