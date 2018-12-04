 »   »   »  Shaheer Sheikh Shares Navya’s Promo Song ‘Bekaboo’ That Made His Fans Nostalgic!

Fans Miss The Shaheer & Soumya’s Show

Natasha.preety: omg missingggg this show... - (sic)

May.sftr: Really miss navya. - (sic)

Faisal_883: @shaheersheikh Yaar Mera b favourite hai. Your personality looks good in this serial. Do new serials like this. - (sic)

They Say It Was Their Favourite Show!

Meeraqibnaxir: It was used to be one of my favourite serials. - (sic)

_divya_sharma1: This was my favourite serial. - (sic)

9_a_div_47: Also it is my favourite songs ever and I m die hard fan of u sir... - (sic)

They Love The Song!

Arathiksarode: So adorable video... - (sic)

Hopelessmaverick: @shaheernsheikh... One of my fav songs too... I still have the full song in my collection of songs on mobile since the serial was launched... USP of the serial. - (sic)

Fans Had Huge Crush On Shaheer After Watching The Show!

Annisaislam_: This one our favourie serial and since watching this serial we had a huge crush on him. He used to look so handsomee uhhh!!! - (sic)

Swayoni_here: All tym fav.. still i watch this in hotstar... - (sic)

Suzanmelina: My first love. - (sic)