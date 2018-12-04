 »   »   »  Shaheer Sheikh Shares Navya’s Promo Song ‘Bekaboo’ That Made His Fans Nostalgic!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Before Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh was seen on a couple of shows, which made him a household name! One of the shows was, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, in which he played the role of Anant Bajpai. Shaheer bagged Taaza Male Award at BIG Television Awards and GR8! Face Of The Year Award at Indian Television Academy Awards for his role. His co-actress Soumya Seth, who played the title role Navya also bagged awards. Their chemistry was loved by the fans. Recently, Shaheer shared a video of Navya show and wrote, "#bekaboo one of my favourite songs." - (sic).
Shaheer's post made fans nostalgic and they recalled the 'Navya' days! They revealed it was their favourite show and song! A few of them also wanted Shaheer to do such shows again. One fans even revealed that she had a crush on him after watching this show! Check out the fans' comments!
Fans Miss The Shaheer & Soumya’s Show
Natasha.preety: omg missingggg this show... - (sic)
May.sftr: Really miss navya. - (sic)
Faisal_883: @shaheersheikh Yaar Mera b favourite hai. Your personality looks good in this serial. Do new serials like this. - (sic)
They Say It Was Their Favourite Show!
Meeraqibnaxir: It was used to be one of my favourite serials. - (sic)
_divya_sharma1: This was my favourite serial. - (sic)
9_a_div_47: Also it is my favourite songs ever and I m die hard fan of u sir... - (sic)
They Love The Song!
Arathiksarode: So adorable video... - (sic)
Hopelessmaverick: @shaheernsheikh... One of my fav songs too... I still have the full song in my collection of songs on mobile since the serial was launched... USP of the serial. - (sic)
Fans Had Huge Crush On Shaheer After Watching The Show!
Annisaislam_: This one our favourie serial and since watching this serial we had a huge crush on him. He used to look so handsomee uhhh!!! - (sic)
Swayoni_here: All tym fav.. still i watch this in hotstar... - (sic)
Suzanmelina: My first love. - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
#bekaboo one of my favourite songs. #navya #flashback
A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Dec 4, 2018 at 12:03am PST
